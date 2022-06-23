Kim Kardashian launches her new range of cosmetics, some references sold out in 48 hours

Everything she touches

As unlikely as it may seem, everything Kim Kardashian touches turns to gold. Whether she decides to sell lingerie, food supplements or lipstick, her 320 million fans follow suit and rush. Some faces sell: we remember Karl Lagerfeld at the height of his success, who also began to lend his image to launch ice creams, glasses or any product, having fun with the fact that he had the power to make any novelty essential… It’s the magical and sometimes surreal world of influencers, and Kim Kardashian is certainly the most striking example.

SKKN by Kim

This time, it is in high-end cosmetics that the young woman is launching. SKKN by Kim is a routine, made up of 9 products, which we are told are inspired by Kim Kardashian’s own beauty ritual. On the menu, high-tech formulas packed with hyaluronic acid and retinol to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. A global treatment for all ages and all skin types. There is a cleanser, a serum, a night oil… Enough to afford the silk complexion displayed by the star. The products are refillable, durable, and the sober and chic packaging suggests that it was developed with the desire to invade the luxury sector.

A high price range

Despite an audaciously high price range (count €675 for the complete routine, and more than €100 for a serum), the brand, launched on June 21, already displays three and a half million fans on its Instagram page, a result rarely achieved by a cosmetic brand in such a short time. By observing the site, some references are already unavailable in less than two days. What cringe some major brands of established cosmetics, which have taken years to establish their reputation and the effectiveness of their formulas…

