Kim Kardashian launches her podcast dedicated to criminal cases
Five years after its coverInterview where she appeared made up as Jackie Kennedy with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian is back on the cover of the famous magazine co-founded by Andy Warhol in 1969. She appears there with her eyebrows and hair dyed blond, her bare buttocks, surrounded by a jockstrap, in the foreground of the portrait taken by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen.
Interviewed by the editor of the magazine Mel Ottenbergh, the businesswoman announced the forthcoming broadcast of a podcast dedicated to true crime – a documentary genre that looks back on real criminal stories.
The show will be called The System and the first season will deal with a “really crazy case where a man got the death penalty for a triple homicide that took place in Ohio. There have been so many ups and downs in the way this case has been handled – or mishandled – and we embark the audience on a quest for the truth”explains Kim Kardashian.
A turn of his image
In recent years, the reality TV star has begun a shift in order to establish her career in new fields, – in particular legal, by fighting to get innocent people out of prison and by starting studies to become a lawyer.
This is no doubt what she presents as her “desire for justice” and her passion for criminal cases that led her to this podcast project. An initiative, without image, interesting for the one who has long been accused of relying solely on her physical appearance and who still has to answer, at 40 years old, for her lack of talent or not. It may also be because we have been on trial for so long that Kim Kardashian is trying to find herself on the other side of the bar.