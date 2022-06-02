Kim Kardashian Launches New ‘Air Kim’ Private Plane: Photos

Kim Kardashian keeps class even in the clouds. The 41-year-old reality star showed off his custom luxury plane on The Kardashians.

“Welcome Air Kim!” Kardashian joked during the Thursday, June 2 episode. “Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had made to measure all in light wood. I had a bathroom installed in the front and a bathroom aft. Each seat has its own phone charger!

The SKIMS CEO went on to point out “the best and most exciting part of the plane” – the cashmere accents. “Cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests,” she said, adding, “I feel like I’m doing a MTV cribs for planes.

In addition to showing viewers around the house, Kardashian also welcomed some of her team members on board for the plane’s first flight. “Don’t breathe, don’t touch anything,” she joked as everyone looked around her. The California native added that she wanted to “skip shoes on the plane and get custom SKIMS slippers.”

In a The Kardashians confessional, the KKW Beauty founder raved about her new means of transportation. “Oh my God, I mean, I never dreamed that I would own a plane. It’s just…I wanted it to be like an extension of me and an extension of my home,” she said.

Kardashian shares four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with her ex-husband Kanye West. In March, a judge declared the aspiring lawyer legally celibate. She was in a relationship with pete davidson since October 2021.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told We Weekly that the Self-centered the author and the Saturday Night Live alum are considering the next step in their romance.

“Their relationship continues to grow. They are very confident in their relationship and are talking about their future plans and moving in together,” the insider revealed. “They are looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having some romantic time alone. He just wants to make her happy and makes up for not being able to accompany her to Kourtney’s wedding.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashiansthe Kourtney and Kim take on Miami alum hinted that she felt more fulfilled than ever with her new man. “When I turned 40, everyone said it was the best sex of your life,” she told her sisters, teasing that the NSFW advice she received was not fake.

