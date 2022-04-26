Kim Kardashian launches on TikTok and unveils her first solo video!

After creating a TikTok account with her daughter North West, Kim Kardashian takes the plunge and launches but solo this time!

Kim Kardashian is always on the cutting edge of fashion. So his arrival on TikTok is not too surprising. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian was already on TikTok with her daughter

Even though Kim Kardashian has a lot to deal with. Indeed, between her brands Skims and KKW Fragrance, her studies to become a lawyer like her father, her life as a mother, she knows how to have fun with her children.

Yes, Kim Kardashian may be a businesswoman and a great influencer, it does not remain my less mom. Besides, she does everything for her children. So when North West wanted to create his TikTok account, she accompanied him in his approach.

And for good reason, the legal age to create an account on the application is 13 years old. However, North West is only 8 years old. This explains why Kim Kardashian appears on many videos of the kimandnorth account.

But, the beautiful 41-year-old brunette did not consult with her ex-husband Kanye West before creating this TikTok account. Thus, the rapper did not hesitate to shout to the whole world, finally on Instagram, his dissatisfaction.

To challenge Kim Kardashian, the interpreter of Gold Digger had downright asked his followers not to follow his daughter on TikTok. Questioning the education of his daughter. Kanye West wrote on his Instagram account: “Don’t let my daughter wear lipstick on TikTok. Or don’t have it on TikTok at all. »

The message is clear, Kanye West is angry with Kim Kardashian for letting their daughter have a TikTok account when she is far too young to be on this application. The parents are going through a divorce so there are a lot of disagreements in the air.

One thing is sure, Kim Kardashian watches over her children. But, she does not forget to be a woman above all. MCE TV tells you more!

A first video with her glam team

Eh yes, Kim Kardashian officially lands on TikTok. But this time, it is without her daughter that she reveals her first solo video. Alone, well not quite!

Indeed, to launch her account as it should, she called on her beauty acolytes. And not least, since it’s his lifelong glam team. So, in the TikTok video, the hairdresser Chris Appleton and the famous make-up artist Mario Dedavanovic confer before giving way to Kim Kardashian.

The audio track asks the two men: “So you are an artist? Are you good at this? ». Question to which they answer by shaking their heads. And there, appears Kim Kardashian more beautiful than everhair and makeup Chris Appleton and Mario Dedanovic.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton is so close to the 41-year-old brunette beauty that he even appears in episode 2 of The Kardashians. They have worked together for years. Just like Mario, she hired him in 2008.

It is therefore very moved that he returned to his debut while he was doing makeup for Kim Kardashian for the SNL. Seeing her training for her stint as presenter of Saturday Night Live, he recalled his very first talk show. A memory that moved Kim Kardashian a lot, she did everything not to cry and ruin her makeup.

