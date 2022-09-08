Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm

At 41, Kim Kardashian has turned her celebrity into a business empire, with makeup line SKKN by Kim and sculpting underwear brand Skims. (Photo: 123RF)

Washington — After reality TV, makeup or sculpting underwear, Kim Kardashian announced on Wednesday that she was embarking on a new sector by creating the private equity firm SKKY Partners.

The American star, who had risen to fame with the show “The Incredible Family Kardashian”, co-founded the company with Jay Sammons, an expert in the field, she tweeted.

She will also work with her mother, Kris Jenner, another figure on their reality show, “who will be a partner in our business,” said Kim Kardashian.

SKKY Partners has “consumer products, e-commerce and digital commerce, media, hospitality and luxury” as its target sectors, according to a post on the company’s Instagram account.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a reality show that has become a must-see and which concluded in 2021, followed the daily life of this wealthy Los Angeles clan.

The family has since jumped on the streaming bandwagon, boarding the Hulu platform for a new show with a very similar concept.

At 41, Kim Kardashian has turned her celebrity into a business empire, with makeup line SKKN by Kim and sculpting underwear brand Skims.

His fortune is estimated at 1.8 billion US dollars by the specialized magazine Forbes.

Jay Sammons, a former head of the Carlyle Group investment fund, told The Wall Street Journal that he reached out to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner this summer about launching the venture.

“The most exciting part is talking to these founders and understanding what their dream is,” Kim Kardashian told the New York media, saying her company plans to make its first investment before the end of the year.

Contacted by AFP, the company SKKY has so far not responded.