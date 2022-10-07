Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm

Posted Sep 8, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated on Sep 9, 2022 at 8:30 am

Diversify your investments, one of the keys to success. As a savvy businesswoman, Kim Kardashian knows it well: after reality TV, makeup, underwear, here she is going into private equity with a well-known name in finance, Jay Sammons , coming from Carlyle, the American investment giant in the unlisted.

The American star, now a billionaire, announced on social networks the launch of SKKY Partners, which will invest in media and entertainment, but also e-commerce, luxury, etc.

SKKY will take both controlling and minority stakes in companies. Kim Kardashian aims to bring her experience to the companies in which the private equity firm will invest, reports the “Wall Street Journal”, which interviewed the star. “The exciting part is sitting down with founders and understanding their dreams. »

SKKY expects to make its first investment by the end of the year. Neither of the two founders, however, wanted to indicate how much funds they hoped to raise. They plan to approach institutional investors very soon. On the site created – and almost empty -, it is noted, in the usual reservations, that SKKY is not intended for the general public.

Well-known figure in private equity

Jay Sammons (who left Carlyle in July), known in particular for his investments in the Supreme streetwear brand, approached Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner – whom he has known for a long time -, a few months ago, to propose to them to embark on this new adventure intended to combine his experience of finance and the capacity of Kim Kardashian to develop the company and to make it known thanks to her influence. She has 329 million Instagram followers and over 73 million Twitter followers. Kris Jenner will also be a key partner.

Kim Kardashian, well known thanks to the reality TV show “The Incredible Kardashian Family”, following the daily life of this Los Angeles clan, took advantage of her notoriety to decline several brands in makeup (SKKN by Kim) and sculpting underwear. She joined the very exclusive club of billionaires in the summer of 2021, according to “Forbes”.

This isn’t Kim Kardashian’s first foray into the broader markets and finance…not always with success. The social media star had praised Ethereum Max in June 2021 on Instagram. She was sued, along with other celebrities, earlier this year for promoting cryptocurrencies.