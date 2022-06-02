Kim Kardashian launches SKKN BY KIM: her collection of pure luxury skincare products

If spring makes you want to get a makeover, you’re in luck: the new skincare collection from Kim Kardashian, SKKN BY KIM, out this month. Less than a year after the announcement of the end of KKW Beautythe most famous of kardashians invites you on its new adventure, a move that followers say was just a step towards a future rebrand. But unlike KKW Beauty, it seems that there is something completely innovative here. Rather than classic make-up, SKKN is a (rather elegant) assemblage of premium skincare, constituting a next step, in the always minimalist and inspiring offerings of Kim Kardashian. The brand’s nine products, designed with sustainability in mind (meaning rechargeable, vegan and cruelty-free), all center on innovative formulas designed to revitalize the skin. Housed in architecturally inspired and exquisitely beautiful packaging, SKKN are all available for less than $100, a bargain in the world of luxury skin care.

Photo: Hannah Tveite / Courtesy of SKKN

A simple idea

The line was born from a simple idea: the desire to understand one’s own complexion. Kim Kardashian effectively fights psoriasis, a skin condition that affects more than 7.5 million adults in the United States alone and results in red, dry patches on the face and body. SKKN is the tangible result of years of work and learning with dermatologists and aestheticians (including the famous beautician Joanna Czech) and offers a complete routine including a gentle foaming cleanser, hyaluronic acid serum and nourishing night oil. SKKN BY KIM, creation of Kim Kardashian and Cotywill be available from June 21…

Translation by Sophie Brindel