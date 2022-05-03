Kim Kardashian leaves fans spellbound with her red carpet look at the White House dinner (PHOTOS)

kim kardashian she once again appeared to be a true fashionista when she stepped out in a curve-hugging beaded gown on Saturday night and had us falling in love with her all over again.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

The couple, who started dating in November of last year, stood close to each other as they posed for snaps ahead of the star-studded event.

Kardashian, 41, looked stunningly beautiful in a rhinestone-covered Balenciaga gown that clung to her famous curves.

Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner EFE/EPA/BONNIE CASH/POOL

Meanwhile, SKIMS founder Pete’s boyfriend, 28, looked dapper in a classic black Prada suit paired with a white dress shirt and skinny black tie.

Kardashian’s sensational gown featured an elegant mock neckline and a modest train that gathered at her feet as she posed confidently alongside the SNL star.

For her glam event, the mother-of-four’s long black tresses cascaded down her back and chest in wavy strands.

Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner EFE/EPA/BONNIE CASH/POOL

She had a pair of chunky diamond earrings in her ears and sported a classic nude manicure for the evening.

The KUWTK star sculpted his already chiseled features with a generous amount of contouring and bronzing powder.

She gave herself a sultry look with a variety of brown and black eyeshadows.

Kardashian’s lips were painted a bright nude shade and her cheeks were sprayed with a vibrant peach blush.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner EFE/EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL

The Staten Island native gave his ensemble an edgier vibe by opting for a pair of black lace-up Vans sneakers instead of the classic leather dress shoes.

She accessorized with a pair of black designer glasses.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner made its big comeback at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.