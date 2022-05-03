Entertainment

Kim Kardashian leaves fans spellbound with her red carpet look at the White House dinner (PHOTOS)

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

kim kardashian she once again appeared to be a true fashionista when she stepped out in a curve-hugging beaded gown on Saturday night and had us falling in love with her all over again.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Powerful! Adamari López becomes a model and looks more GODDESS than ever: PHOTOS

7 mins ago

The films The Man from the North and 75 days open the May billboard at the Tivoli cinema

8 mins ago

the 10 players who have played the most matches in the Champions League

11 mins ago

Johnny Depp’s ex-manager says Heard’s article was ‘catastrophic’

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button