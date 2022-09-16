Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio… Philippe Besson scratches the people

Posted Sep 16, 2022 6:01 AMUpdated on Sep 16, 2022 at 6:02 am

Oily, spiky blonde hair, dirty orange socks on her feet, model Cara Delevingne looked very agitated as she boarded a plane in Los Angeles. According to the “Daily Mail”, she “seemed unable to control the movements of his body”. Sometimes excited, sometimes downcast. In any case, her behavior was considered sufficiently erratic for her to be ordered to leave the plane. “People find me a little weird”, she said recently. No, just stoned or drunk sometimes.

Image very licked and very scripted, on the other hand, in one of the magazine “Interview”: Kim Kardashian There is a peroxide blonde, eyebrows included (Trump style), wearing jeans and jockstraps (Village People style) and posing in the air in front of an American flag. Buzz assured, even if we have seen his ass a lot, a lot, a lot already. The interview that accompanies this publicity stunt is remarkably empty. Crossed nevertheless by a flash of lucidity: “I think my talent is marketing and selling products. »

Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone, model and actress. The beauty had just passed the fateful milestone of 25 years. An expiration date for the Hollywood star, it seems, if we trust his love record. The 47-year-old actor was then caught with a 22-year-old Ukrainian student. Their love could therefore last three years, if the calculations are correct. The boorishness is timeless.

Kevin Federlinex of Britney Spears, confided to Australian TV about his past relationship with the singer. His confessions earned him 2 million euros. Gossip is also a business.