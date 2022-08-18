Kim Kardashian: Lili Reinhart refuses to apologize after her remarks!

Lili Reinhart does not carry Kim Kardashian in her heart. For her, the businesswoman has a very bad influence on her fans!

Nothing is going anymore between Kim Kardashian and Lili Reinhart ! The actress accuses the businesswoman of having a very bad influencer on her community… War is declared ! MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is on all fronts

Kim Kardashian is definitely one of the most photographed women in the world. All his actions are also dissected on the Web.

Ambitious, the young woman knew how to build a real empire over the years. Before making the buzz with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she was inseparable from Paris Hilton.

Kris Jenner’s daughter was also his personal assistant. Then Kim Kardashian wanted to take flight !

The famous momager always looked out for his interests. Besides his career, his personal life is equally thrilling.

After having lived a beautiful love story with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has recently recorded their divorce.

However, from their union were born 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. ” I chose myself (…)“, thus confessed the sister of Khloé for Vogue Us. ” I think I have decided, over the past two years, to make myself happy.

But also : ” And it feels good. Even though it caused changes and my divorce, I believe it’s important to be honest with ourselves about what makes us happy. »

In any case, his happy tribe constantly makes him proud. Thanks to her image, Kim Kardashian has therefore become the darling of the media.

At the 2022 MET Gala, the influencer got the credit to make the buzz… because of her outfit!

Lili Reinhart wants to fight it out

Remember, the event was held last May. So for score, kim kardashian sported a legendary Marilyn Monroe dress.

” The idea really came to me after the 2021 Met Gala (…). Who is the most American star that comes to mind? It’s Marilyn Monroe.” she said for vogue.

Not having the same measurements as the icon, Kim Kardashian also had to follow a diet… Quite special!

“It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to succeed.” boasted the one who managed to lose 7 kilos thanks to her diet. ” I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about 3 weeks.

Words that left no one unmoved. For example, the actress Lili Reinhart was ulcerated by her philosophy!

“Openly admitting that you starved yourself for the Met Gala…. When you know very well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word (…)”was annoyed the young woman on the Web. “Please stop supporting these stupid and harmful celebrities whoseimage revolves around their body (…). »

Lately for IndieWire, Lili Reinhart also spoke about her fight against eating disorders. “I definitely go on rants on social media, I’m very guilty of that,” she confessed. “I don’t like to stand idly by, I don’t like to keep my mouth shut. »

And also to conclude: “I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and everyone is like, ‘My God, is this girl shut up and stop complaining?’ No, actually I do not do it, because I have a lot to say and no one else really seems to. “. It is said !