Kim Kardashian, look with the face covered at the Met Gala 2021: why?

As every year at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City the Met Gala, which is one of the most important events in America for charity. The theme chosen this year was the celebration of American fashion. Many celebrities who showed off bizarre and particular looks, but some in particular left everyone speechless. We are talking about Kim Kardashian and of the designer Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga The two walked on the red carpet dressed totally in black and with their faces covered, why?

The Met Gala has always hosted flashy, extravagant outfits or outfits that make people talk about themselves. This time Kim decided to change her style, almost resorting to anonymity. The reason for this gimmick? Many think it refers to the release of Kanye’s new album, “Donda“. In fact, Kim Kardashian has worn similar looks several times during events involving the discus throw.

The author of “this work” is Demna Gvasalia, the stylist of Balenciaga. The model wore a short dress with a double veil, but she decided to cover all the uncovered parts using gloves, stockings and precisely the leather mask. Certainly nothing like this had ever been seen at the Met Gala!

[Foto: Instagram]

Loading... Advertisements













