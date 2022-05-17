Kim Kardashian looks back on her letter written when she was in high school!

On the occasion of the release of a new issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, Kim Kardashian looks back on her high school days.

On the front page of the famous American sports magazine, the businesswoman confides and then looks back on the young years of her life. This is how she addresses the high school Kim Kardashian in a superb open letter. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Letter to young Kim Kardashian

There is little, Kim Kardashian has therefore announced excellent news on the social networks. She does the cover of a prestigious American sports magazine!

“We took this photo in January and it was very difficult to keep this cover secret, explains the famous blogger on Instagram. For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and such a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. »

By opening the pages, we then discover a superb letter written by herself and addressed to the Kim Kardashian of high school. Yes, you read it correctly!

In it, the mother gives her advice and reassures her about her future. Young Kim K needn’t worry!

“Do you remember what he said to you? she asks, referring to her father. Do your best. Whatever you do, give your best. »

“That’s what you did with your work, keep on going the darling of handsome Pete Davidson. You like working retail in the clothing store and you’re great at it. »

“But know this: throughout your life, it will change, adds Kim Kardashian. You won’t always know what it is or where the inspiration will come from, so be prepared. » MCE TV tells you more!

The young years of a world star

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has opened up about her younger days. Very active on social networks Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend often evokes this period of his life.

Not long ago, the very famous American businesswoman shared a photo of her very young on Instagram. Eh yes !

Not surprisingly, the fans then reacted en masse to the new post of their idol. They love these little nuggets!

With over 310 million subscribers on the social network, Kim Kardashian stands out as one of the most followed American stars on the platform. High class !

Every day, she feeds her account with photos, each more sublime than the next. With it, Internet users never really have time to get bored.

They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new little nuggets. And for once, there are very often.

One thing is certain then, the mother of North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago has not finished talking about her… High school Kim Kardashian can be proud of her version of the future! We let you discover the famous photo.