Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable after daughter North, 9, did her mum’s makeup amid rumors the star is ‘back with Kanye’

KIM Kardashian looks unrecognizable in a new video after letting her nine-year-old daughter North wear makeup.

This follows rumors that the reality star is back with ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

Kim, 41, posted a new clip over the weekend to the TikTok account she shares with her eldest daughter.

In the video, the preteen gave her famous mom a very distinctive makeover.

Kim added the text “Mommy Minion” to describe the end result.

North indeed gave her mom the full Minions treatment with yellow face paint, purple lips, and black lines around her eyes to look like the characters’ famous goggles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has previously revealed that North loves makeup and special effects, so it’s no surprise that she sometimes has to volunteer as a model.

North is one of four children Kim shares with Kanye, along with Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Kanye has said in the past that he’s not happy his daughter is on TikTok, despite the account being managed by an adult.

But the new video comes amid fan rumors that Kim and Kanye may have rekindled their relationship.

GO BACK ON?

Many fans believe that a number of clues recently suggest that Kim and Kanye have reconciled.

On Friday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of North modeling a pair of Yeezy sunglasses designed by her rapper dad.

Similarly, Kris Jenner was spotted wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers on Wednesday as she geared up for a Christmas photoshoot with Khloe Kardashian.

But that’s not all.

Kim posted on social media earlier this week to reveal she was watching The Truman Show, which the Donda star has previously said is one of her favorite movies.

It came after she also shared an image of American artist James Turrell, who Kanye has previously collaborated with.

The father-of-four was recently spotted “so happy” as he took North to his basketball game with Chicago.

THE MAN BELOW

Meanwhile, Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was spotted shot dead in Australia this week, where he is filming a movie.

The actor will now be away from Kim for even longer than he anticipated as his new movie, Wizards, suffered a production delay.

Kim had traveled to Australia earlier this month to spend time with her beau, who has a busy work schedule just like her.

Things seem to be going well between the two for the past few months, with Pete even hinting that he would like to marry and have children with the Hulu star.

