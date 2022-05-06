Kim Kardashian lost 7 kilos to put on the dress for the MET Gala, what the experts say

When the celebrity confessed that her presence at the Met Gala depended on whether or not she was able to enter the design she had selected for such a special occasion, her statements set off alarms (REUTERS)

In the Met Gala 2022, hundreds of celebrities came with outfits dazzling and exaggerated. From the set of pants and bodysuit of latex, corset and a theatrical padded coat of Gigi Hadid to the spectacular reversible dress of Atelier Versace from Blake Lively. But Kim Kardashian’s outfit, borrowed from the one and only Marilyn Monroe, was hard to beat.

Exactly 60 years after Marilyn first used Jean Louis’ famous crystal-embellished dress to sing Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962, Kim took him to the Met, becoming the only other person to use it. Covered with more than 6,000 crystals sewn by hand, is currently valued at more than $10 million , reported the new york post.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it hadn’t been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.” Kim told Vogue.

But the outfit required a serious and unhealthy dedication to achieve it. “I always thought Marilyn Monroe had a lot of curves,” Kim added. “I figured she could be smaller in places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So, when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be changed at all.”

Instead Kim she decided to start a new diet and exercise plan that would help her lose enough pounds to fit into the dress without altering it. “I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and only ate the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve, but I was very strict.” assured the celebrity.

After losing seven kilos in three weeks, the kardashian 1.57 meters tall was able to put on Marilyn’s dress for the most anticipated event in the world of fashion. Yes ok Kim praised herself for rising to the “challenge” the message worried pundits and fans alike, who they fear the businesswoman is promoting a dangerous diet culture from which our society has tried to move away in recent years.

Because she intended to wear the dress Monroe wore six decades earlier, Kardashian decided to modify her body to fit her (REUTERS)

“Altering your body to fit an outfit is more than inadvisable; it is toxic. Framing extreme weight loss as a rational decision sends the message to women and men that they must change their bodies and suffer for fashion if they hope to be worthy of admiration and praise . That the default state for anyone who wants to look their best is deprivation. That if you want to be gorgeous, you’d better ‘get down to business’, to quote Kardashian herself,” said the award-winning fashion magazine writer and editor. Emily Cronin, In a recent article published in the journal Elle.

This controversy showed that despite the progress of body positivity and neutrality movements, toxic diet culture still has as much stranglehold on American popular culture as it ever did. It just looks a little different. for the psychoanalyst Litvinoff, Fiorella “in these times, self-image obsession becomes so important that in some cases health is put at risk. Excessive diets, dangerous and repeated surgeries they set an alarm to warn about excesses in relation to the possibilities of changing the body. Many times the fantasy of being someone else to be loved and admired is highlighted in relation to an ideal of beauty that ends up configuring the bodies”.

Crash diets or “highly restrictive” diets can be extremely harmful to physical and mental health, and have been shown to they are ineffective when it comes to long-term weight loss. “ In principle, an extremely strict eating plan increases the risk of nutritional deficiencies but also, scientific research shows us that restrictive diets they subject the organism to a higher level of stress, thus affecting the metabolism”, held in dialogue with Infobae Bachelor of Nutrition Delphine Fahey (MP 3438).

He added: “In this sense, a hypocaloric eating plan will lead to rapid weight loss but, being difficult to hold, it will cause irritability, moodiness, more anxiety and that later the lost weight will be easily recovered , exceeding the initial number at the beginning of the plan”.

Along the same lines, the nutritionist Romina Pereiro, explained: “There are an infinity of restrictive diets that are based on prioritizing only some foods without taking into account the recommended amounts and limit the supply of some essential nutrients for the proper functioning of our body. There is a lot of evidence that this type of diet does not work in the long term, promotes a great sense of frustration and, in many cases, can put health at risk” .

Kim Kardashian’s obsession with getting into Marilyn Monroe’s dress was such that when she realized she couldn’t zip up the design, she almost burst into tears (Instagram)



Kim’s goal was not to have fun, but to get into the dress and walk the red carpet of the event. She thus pointed it out when she arrived, because she clarified that she didn’t intend to attend the after party. The reason? A feast of his favorite donuts awaited him in his hotel room, by Doughnuttery, and about 20 pizzas from Joe’s Pizza NYC. For Martha Martinez, ambassador of Urban Sports Club, “This behavior, followed by eating everything that has previously been restricted, It is precisely what we understand as eating behavior problems”. “It supposes having a tortuous relationship with food, and reinforcing those behaviors by pointing them out as positive it makes people have a bad relationship with food. Enjoying what we eat should be something habitual and constant, not something punctual”, underlined the specialist in dialogue with the magazine Cosmopolitan.

Upon consultation of Infobaethe graduate Mara Fernandez (MN 36031), psychologist specializing in eating disorders, highlighted: “It has come to give food moral value, qualify it as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ according to its composition, which leads us to think that eating healthy is the same as dieting, and that a healthy body is an extremely skinny body”.

“This paradigm -he continued- can have many negative consequences as can influence our self-esteem and in the way we perceive our body image. Dieting is synonymous with restriction, prohibition and can trigger the appearance of symptoms of eating disorders, since many times the ‘ideal weight’ is not the real or possible weight and it is possible to incur in methods that are harmful to overall health”.

According to the license Natalí Dentice (MN 58608), psychologist and director of Institutional Relations of the Specialized Center for Eating Disorders (CEDA), “Diet culture refers to restrictive diets that their sole purpose is weight loss in a short period of time with aesthetic objectives associated with canons of beauty such as extreme thinness, masking behaviors that often end up being part of an eating disorder.

“These behaviors that represent very well the proposals of diet culture, they are risky and we can detect them as symptoms in bulimia and anorexia, since they have restrictive and compensatory characteristics. In addition, Kim Kardashian mentions very well the consequence of excessive control over food and emotions that is the binge, when talking about the large food intakes that he planned to do once this diet to which he underwent was finished, ”explained the specialist to this medium.

It only reinforces the idea that rapid and drastic weight loss is not only possible; it’s easy, and it’s glamorous (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The thing is society are still subject to very unrealistic body standards that have a huge impact on our mental health. And when influential people like kim kardashian they tell the world that they can casually drop seven kilos in three weeks, it only reinforces the idea that Rapid and drastic weight loss is not only possible; it’s easy, and it’s glamorous. However, if While the way weight loss is talked about on the red carpet certainly hasn’t changed much since the 2000s, what has is that people seem to be more aware of its effects than ever.

“The Kim Kardashian weight loss thing is wrong and It’s not cool to talk about it on national TV, where young people will find him and take him to therapy to advocate for his eating disorders,” one user wrote. Another stated: “The fact that Kim Kardashian spent weeks losing weight just so she could wear a dress It is the reason why women have body dysphoria.”

“What would a healthier approach look like? Instead of sharing crash diet tactics, I’d like to hear platform celebs tell red carpet interviewers how great they feel in their dresses. Seeing them brag about being able to breathe, eat, sit, dance, drink, move, do whatever they want, because their bodies are not a hindrance; they are motors. To remind his fans that beauty and personal enjoyment need not involve pain or denial, and that true body confidence comes from appreciating what your body can do, rather than how small it can shrink. Glorifying crash diets in the name of fashion is not only dangerous, it’s misplaced. Let’s hope this type of message returns to the vault … just like Monroe’s dress, “he concluded. Cronin.

