Kim Kardashian lost 7 pounds in 3 weeks

Vegan to lose weight: Kim Kardashian lost 7 kilos in 3 weeks. By now, you’ve probably heard about the American celebrity’s recent weight loss. The only thing that motivated her to do so was American icon Marilyne Monroe’s dress.

Kardashian borrowed Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic outfit

“Well, it’s Marilyn Monroe’s dress, she’s 60, and she wore it when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962,” Kardashian told Vogue correspondent .

A month before, she had tried it on, but she couldn’t put it on. She says she cut carbs and ate “just the cleanest veggies and proteins.”

She ran on a treadmill and wore a sauna suit twice a day

Kim Kardashian has tried virtually every diet, from adopting a low carb diet to losing weight by cleaning up to restoring her eating habits. More recently, in tune with Kardashian, the star sang the praises of the vegan diet. In February 2020, Kardashian announced to her Twitter followers, “I eat mostly plant-based foods. More meat. »

Kim Kardashian’s diet

Kim’s image is a big part of her success, so maintaining a good diet is essential. She first teased her plant-based Instagram Story change in 2019. “I eat anything plant-based when I’m home,” she told fans.

Kim wrote, “I eat mostly plant-based. More meat »

Go vegan to lose weight

And when asked what she ate per day, Kardashian added, “Vegan oatmeal and sausage for breakfast, vegans are my favorite lunches! “The salads are good.

Meanwhile, on Insta’s story about her nine fridges, which seems more than a little too much even for Kim, fans saw shelves full of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based products. The whole family eats mostly vegan.

When she’s home on the weekends, the reality TV star eats sweet potatoes, avocados and fruit.

Hollywood stars: what does a vegan eat?

Kim admitted that she had stopped eating sugar and was eating fresh fruits and vegetables in particular. More and more stars in the United States are going vegan. After Joaquin Phoenix and Natalie Portman, it’s Kim Kardashian’s turn to claim this 100% vegetable diet. Without giving up her love of street food, she reveals her secret taco recipe to Push. It’s a site gently run by her sister Courtney Kardashian, between healthy recipes, expert advice and Californian lifestyle innovations. There, she shares with her followers some recipes thanks to which she lost her weight, like this one for tacos.

Kardashian’s recipe: Tacos for 8 people (2 per person)



Ingredients :

For the “meat”

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 kg vegan steak

2 tablespoons of cumin

2 tablespoons red chilli powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons organic ketchup

2 tablespoons of agave

For the tacos

avocado oil

16 almond flour tortillas

vegan cheddar

vegetable fresh cream

diced tomatoes

1 lettuce

coriander

1 garlic diced

Preparation :

Heat the avocado oil in a large skillet. When very hot, add the “meat”. Leave the skin stirring regularly with a wooden spatula. Add cumin, chili powder, garlic, onion, oregano, salt and pepper. When the “meat” is browned, add the water, ketchup and agave. Reduce the heat to medium, then simmer until the water evaporates. Taste the spice and set aside. In a small skillet, add the avocado oil and heat over medium heat. Add the tortillas until small brown bubbles appear beyond them. Then return to the skin on the other side for 15 seconds. Take it out and put it on a paper towel. Repeat the same for all the tortillas.

Vegan does not necessarily mean vegan. I am not a vegan or vegetarian meal plan and would always consider my diet to be plant-based. To me, a plant-based diet is one that’s full of plant foods — but it doesn’t have to be all plant foods.

In other words, the. vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds make up the majority of plant-based menu foods, but meat, poultry, seafood, and dairy can also be included, if desired . Veganism, on the other hand, is where all animal foods are banned — and it’s the kind of diet Kim Kardashian is supposed to follow primarily.

Every day, Kim exercises

Kim is an hourglass figure that many girls envy. To always be slim and slender, Kardashian regularly exercises and also carefully monitors her diet. In addition, she gives up sugary and starchy foods.

“Vegan oatmeal and sausage for breakfast, vegans are my favorite dinners!” The salads are also good! I hate anything spicy, she said.

Vegan diet: concerns

Kardashian’s 3-week weight loss has raised concerns about the impact on mental health. Critics also worried about the physical effects of copying his methods.

As one of the most talked about women on the planet, the thought “What’s Kim Kardashian eating?” might have crossed your mind once or twice before.

She is one of the names on the list of celebrities who prefer veganism as a way of eating:

English singer Adele has also lost a lot of her weight

American actor Brad Pit

Singer Jennifer Lopes

Singer Ariana Grande

Actress Natalie Portman

Alek Baldwin

Beyonce

pamela anderson