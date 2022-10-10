Kim Kardashian loves this serum for fuller lashes and brows

To take care of her eyelashes and eyebrows, the star of the Kardashian clan swears by this high-end serum signed Augustinus Bader.

Kim Kardashian is known to be one of the biggest trendsetters. If the star makes it a point of honor to display ultra sharp beauty, she also shares the name of her favorite beauty products. And the list is long. After revealing the name of her favorite eye contour and that of her favorite mascara, the Kardashian clan star revealed the name of the serum she uses to take care of her eyelashes and eyebrows. This is “The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum” from Augustinus Bader. A real gem of technology, this top-of-the-range serum makes it possible to obtain thicker and fuller eyelashes and eyebrows.

How it works ?

Augustinus Bader serum is enriched with TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), a patented complex composed of 40 ingredients and inspired by more than 30 years of research. It helps strengthen and nourish hair follicles to reduce hair loss and promote eyelash and eyebrow growth. In addition, its light and nourishing texture penetrates quickly without leaving a greasy film. To take full advantage of its benefits, use it morning and evening on clean, dry skin. Make a few strokes on each eyebrow using the wide side of the brush. For eyelashes, apply it on the line…

