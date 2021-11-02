Kim Kardashian, luxury and inclusiveness with Fendi x Skims

A series of hot shots in super seductive lingerie between transparent bras and very tight bodysuits. The social photos of Kim Kardashian they are not just his umpteenth provocation, with the stratospheric curves on display to make the followers stunned. With his post he launched a real bomb in the fashion world, announcing the collaboration (expected, whispered, but never confirmed) between Skims And Fendi.

Kim Kardashian And Kim Jones join forces

What happens when the inclusiveness of the shapewear brand meets Made Italy luxury? The capsule collection is born Fendi x Skims, jointly signed by Kim Kardashian And Kim Jones. It will be available from 9 November in a limited edition, but the social shots (made by Trope woman And Steven Meisel) reveal what we should expect. Not only modeling underwear in the range of nude colors, but also jumpsuits, sheath dresses, jackets and bombers in colors ranging from fuchsia to green to black, with the logos of the two brands printed in clear letters and repeated endlessly. The idea is to respond to women’s desire to combine practicality and coolness. But there is more: some archival sketches dating back to 1979 and drawn by none other than by Karl Lagerfeld.

Spoilers on the collaboration between Skims and Fendi

A few spoilers about the collaboration between Skims And Fendi it had already been out in the past few months. A stylist had unwittingly posted photos of some of the garments she had received as a preview. To fuel the rumors, then the shot of Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace And Kim Jones, together, on the occasion of his trip to Italy. In short, that a collaboration was in the air seemed evident. And in fact shortly after it arrived Fendace, the collection in which the two Italian brands exchange roles (we talked about it HERE). The piece that remained outside the puzzle has now found its perfect place.

Divorce can wait

Waiting for the official launch of the Fendi x Skims, Kim Kardashian certainly does not remain hand in hand. Rumors would like her to work on a project perhaps even more important than this: recovering the marriage with Kanye West, which in the meantime has changed its name to Ye. Separated for months now but still many close and close-knit, Kim and the rapper would have put the divorce proceedings on stand-by to try to recompose the family. He would love to reconcile and it seems that she is “open to the idea” and ready to forgive betrayals. For sure he will know how to light the fire of passion, perhaps bewitching him with the garments of his new collection …

