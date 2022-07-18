Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation and spilled a secret

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. A licensed scorer, he nevertheless pledged his allegiance to a defender who caused him the most problems in his career. This is Ashley Cole.

With nearly 1000 career goals so far, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top scorers in the history of football. Passed by Sporting, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now back with the Red Devils, the Portuguese star has terrorized more than one defender.

Indeed, the fivefold Golden Ball has throughout its journey, face the best defenders in the world. He had to cross the cleats with formidable defenders such as Carles Puyol, Thiago Silva, Sergio Ramos, and many others.

But when designating the most formidable of all the defenders he has faced so far, the Mancunian striker made a surprising choice to say the least.

“The toughest defender I’ve faced? It’s Ashley Cole,” said the former Real Madrid goleador.

As a reminder, Ashley Cole was an English international who has 107 selections. Passed in particular by Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea or even Roma, the former left-back was indeed considered one of the best in his position at the time.

The two men therefore clashed the most in the Premier League when Cristiano Ronaldo was still playing at Man Utd.