Kim Kardashian made her own American Horror Story: Delicate debut, and I can’t get enough comments about her ‘campy’ performance

we are used to seeing Kim Kardashian headlines and all over social media, but it was a huge shock when it was revealed that the reality star would co-star in American Horror Story 12th season of With scream queen Emma Roberts. In fact, many people were angry at the casting decision and the Broadway vet. Patti LuPone accused him of snatching roles from actors , Well, like it or not, Kardashian made her debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn on September 20, and I’m pleasantly surprised that critics are raving about her “campy” and “vulgar” performance.

spider season is upon us As American Horror Story: FragileThe premiere of introduced us emma roberts ‘Anna Victoria Alcott, who is advancing her career while trying to have a child with her husband Dexter Harding ( Matt Czuchry ) through IVF. Kim Kardashian is already playing an important role as Anna’s closest confidant, and while the season is Inspiring some very rough principles After “Multiply Thy Pain,” it seems I’m not the only one who’s curious about what Kardashian will continue to add to the group.

The Daily Beast’s Coleman Spilde They say kardashian The star is “far and away” the best part American Horror Story‘s 12th season so far, especially in the delivery of her deliciously obscene first line. The critic writes:

It’s the Kardashians who, based on Tuesday night’s premiere, are really going to make this season worth watching. Her affected line readings and familiar faces may make it difficult to take the show entirely seriously, but that’s what AHS needs: a season that has given up trying to be anything more than good, entertaining entertainment.

Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro Explains that Kim Kardashian may not be an actress, but if she knows anything, it’s PR. For that reason, this role fits the reality star like a glove (presumably full of spiders). The critic says:

How is Kim’s acting? She plays a naive girl from the entertainment industry who encourages her self-doubting client, telling him that he has a great life and career. You feel like Kim is paying homage to Kris Jenner, her elder mother. She’s perfect for the role – everyone goes quiet, it’s not like Kim is playing Portia in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

Patrick Ryan of USA Today is not affected by AHS:Delicate Overall, the premiere episode “Multiply Thy Pain” was given only one star rating and called “a tired riff on rosemary’s baby, And while Ryan says even Kim Kardashian isn’t powerful enough to save the season, she’s the only cast member so far to meet high-camp potential. In the words of critics:

There are times when the premiere episode takes a pulse when Kardashian is onscreen. The shapewear mogul has long been called vapid and superficial by its critics. But here, she deftly leans into that Valley Girl persona, playing Anna’s concerned publicist Siobhan. She simultaneously exiles everyone from Hilary Swank to the directors of Everything Everywhere All Once, and makes Waldorf out of word salad.

Joel Keller of Decider He’s also not as sure about the 12th season of the horror series as he is about Kim Kardashian’s role in it. But with solid performances from both her and Emma Roberts, it seems worth checking out, Keller says, and in regards to Ms. Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian is actually quite decent as Siobhan. We overlooked her acting skills, even though it’s possible she’s done some acting on her various reality shows, and we also forgot that she was pretty good when she hosted SNL. Siobhan is a good role for her, as she mostly acts as an aggressive publicist who seeks out Anna as both her client and best friend. She can spit out pop culture references with some credibility, and she’s a nice counterpoint to Roberts’ constantly scared Anna.

Even reactions are coming on social media regarding Kim Kardashian AHS:Delicate Debut seems positive this fan She also praised the way her character introduced herself:

Give Kim Kardashian an Academy Award immediately. #AHSDelicat pic.twitter.com/cEIQ5giS6c21 September 2023 See more

Others think it’s ridiculous that everyone is so surprised that Kim Kardashian is a good actress, because some people always knew she had this quality! This x user Writes:

I love how everyone is saying ‘Kim wasn’t as bad as I expected her to be’ ??? You guys weren’t even giving the girl a chance and they’re already hating! First episode and you’re all eating it up, as you all should! I think I’m going to be in my STAN behavior this AHS: Delicate season!