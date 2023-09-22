Kim Kardashian made her own American Horror Story: Delicate debut, and I can’t get enough comments about her ‘campy’ performance

by

we are used to seeing Kim Kardashian headlines and all over social media, but it was a huge shock when it was revealed that the reality star would co-star in American Horror Story12th season of With scream queen Emma Roberts. In fact, many people were angry at the casting decision and the Broadway vet. Patti LuPone accused him of snatching roles from actors, Well, like it or not, Kardashian made her debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn on September 20, and I’m pleasantly surprised that critics are raving about her “campy” and “vulgar” performance.

spider season is upon usAs American Horror Story: FragileThe premiere of introduced us emma roberts‘Anna Victoria Alcott, who is advancing her career while trying to have a child with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry) through IVF. Kim Kardashian is already playing an important role as Anna’s closest confidant, and while the season is Inspiring some very rough principles After “Multiply Thy Pain,” it seems I’m not the only one who’s curious about what Kardashian will continue to add to the group.

Source link

Leave a Comment