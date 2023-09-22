Kim Kardashian made her own American Horror Story: Delicate debut, and I can’t get enough comments about her ‘campy’ performance

we are used to seeing Kim Kardashian headlines and all over social media, but it was a huge shock when it was revealed that the reality star would co-star in American Horror Story12th season of With scream queen Emma Roberts. In fact, many people were angry at the casting decision and the Broadway vet. Patti LuPone accused him of snatching roles from actors, Well, like it or not, Kardashian made her debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn on September 20, and I’m pleasantly surprised that critics are raving about her “campy” and “vulgar” performance.
spider season is upon usAs American Horror Story: FragileThe premiere of introduced us emma roberts‘Anna Victoria Alcott, who is advancing her career while trying to have a child with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry) through IVF. Kim Kardashian is already playing an important role as Anna’s closest confidant, and while the season is Inspiring some very rough principles After “Multiply Thy Pain,” it seems I’m not the only one who’s curious about what Kardashian will continue to add to the group.
The Daily Beast’s Coleman Spilde They say kardashian The star is “far and away” the best part American Horror Story‘s 12th season so far, especially in the delivery of her deliciously obscene first line. The critic writes:
Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro Explains that Kim Kardashian may not be an actress, but if she knows anything, it’s PR. For that reason, this role fits the reality star like a glove (presumably full of spiders). The critic says:
Patrick Ryan of USA Today is not affected by AHS:Delicate Overall, the premiere episode “Multiply Thy Pain” was given only one star rating and called “a tired riff on rosemary’s baby, And while Ryan says even Kim Kardashian isn’t powerful enough to save the season, she’s the only cast member so far to meet high-camp potential. In the words of critics:
Joel Keller of Decider He’s also not as sure about the 12th season of the horror series as he is about Kim Kardashian’s role in it. But with solid performances from both her and Emma Roberts, it seems worth checking out, Keller says, and in regards to Ms. Kardashian:
Even reactions are coming on social media regarding Kim Kardashian AHS:Delicate Debut seems positive this fan She also praised the way her character introduced herself:
Give Kim Kardashian an Academy Award immediately. #AHSDelicat pic.twitter.com/cEIQ5giS6c21 September 2023
Others think it’s ridiculous that everyone is so surprised that Kim Kardashian is a good actress, because some people always knew she had this quality! This x user Writes:
I will say that these are exactly the type of reactions one might expect with stunt-casting like Kim Kardashian, and I’m very excited to see what the rest of the story holds. ahs Season 12 focuses on the reality star. American Horror Story: Fragile Airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FX, and streams the following day hulu subscription, This is also where you can find kardashianThe season 4 premiere of which is coming to the streaming service on Thursday, September 28.