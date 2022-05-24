Kim Kardashian makes a nice statement to Psalm for her three years!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian posted photos where she made an adorable declaration for the three years of her son Psalm!

Three years ago, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West welcomed a new baby into their family. It’s about an adorable little boy named Psalm who makes the delight of his loved ones.

Kim Kardashian celebrates her son’s birthday

For her fourth and last child, Kim Kardashian had . Just like his daughter, Chicago. And for good reason, the beauty had major health concerns when she became pregnant.

Kim Kardashian may put her life in danger if she still carries life. It is for this reason that she appealed to a surrogate mother for her daughter Chicago. But also for his youngest named Psalm.

The little boy has also celebrated his three years. On occasion, his mom threw him an amazing Hulk-themed birthday party. This Monday, May 9, she also shared several photos on her Instagram account.

The mother took the pose with her little boy on the social network. Psalm also seemed amazed by the party organized by his family. In the following photos, he also appeared with his relatives.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Kim Kardashian also wrote: “Happy 3rd birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and hugs are the absolute best!!! » .

Before adding: “My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much! » . With her photos, the mother also collected more than 2.5 million “likes” in just three hours from her subscribers.

Kris Jenner highlights her baby boy Psalm

Under the photos of Kim Kardashian, many fans wished little Psalm a happy birthday. Many also wondered if Kanye West had .

For her part, Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also highlighted her grandson for his birthday. She posted several photos of him when he was still a baby. She wanted show its evolution.

Kris Jenner also made a nice declaration of love to Psalm. He explained : “Happy birthday to our sweet and delicious Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts! » . But that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian’s mom continued: “Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew! Such a bright light every day! » .

Finally, she concluded: “Wishing you the most magical birthday and I feel so blessed that God chose me to be your grandmother!” I love you Psalm » .

One thing is certain, Psalm is truly surrounded by love in his family. Several of his relatives did not hesitate to put the small packages in the big ones so that he had a truly magical birthday.

Every year, Kim Kardashian tries to make very original birthdays for her children. She always does her best to make them feel as good as possible by her side. Above all . To be continued !