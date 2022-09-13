Kim Kardashian Makes Huge Changes In Her Home Life After Pete Davidson Split

ads

Kim Kardashian has put two of her homes on the market, just weeks after confirming her split from Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star has listed both her Calabasas condo and a Hidden Hills ranch near the family home she shares with her children, for $3.5 million and $5.3 million respectively.

Kim bought her three-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Calabasas in 2017. It was remodeled by architect Vincent Van Duysen as a birthday present from Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and the minimalist aesthetic which results is similar to the decor of the house she is pursuing. live after their divorce.

Home highlights include an open concept great room with a gourmet kitchen, a covered patio with additional outdoor living space, and resident access to amenities such as guest parking, a swimming pool, and a spa, fitness center and barbecue area, priced at $685 per month.

Kim Kardashian is selling her Calabasas apartment

Kim previously used the home as an office for her businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, and initially put it up for sale in 2019, but pulled it off the market when it failed to sell.

The 41-year-old also hopes to sell another house from her property portfolio. a 1950s ranch house she bought for $3 million in 2019. Set on 1.5 acres of land, it features a swimming pool, four-car garage and horse facilities, as well as four bedrooms and four bathrooms on one level.

Kim has never lived in the residence, but continues to live nearby with her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The mogul also owns a large vacant lot at the Madison Club at La Quinta in Palm Springs, where her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian also have vacation homes.

Kim is also selling a ranch near her Hidden Hills home

Speaking to Vogue, Kim previously revealed that she had hired two renowned Japanese architects to design two new one-of-a-kind homes – one on the Palm Springs site and another in a secret lakeside location.

Kengo Kuma, who designed the national stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is creating a “glass and wood lake house” in a destination she would visit every year to celebrate the 4th of July.

Meanwhile, award-winning architect Tadao Ando is building a house in Palm Springs that Kim described as “concrete, gray and really zen”, so it’s likely to have design similarities to her family home, which she has previously described as a “minimal monastery” in its style.

