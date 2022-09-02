Kim Kardashian makes major co-parenting decision after Kanye West goes on a vicious rant against her and her mother Kris Jenner

KIM Kardashian has made a major parenting decision after Kanye West launched a slimy rant against her and her mother Kris Jenner.

The KUWTK star, 41, is said to have a “rock-solid” co-parenting plan with the Chicago rapper, 45.

Kim and Kanye – who officially ended their marriage in March 2022 – share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Kim is said to have a “strict” schedule to ensure she doesn’t come face-to-face with Kanye too often.

A source told The Sun: “Kim has a rock-solid co-parenting plan with Kanye – she always wants her kids to see their dad.

“She never wants him to be able to say that she took her children away from him.

“She makes sure Kanye sees his kids all the time. »

They added: “She has a strict schedule which ensures she doesn’t have to see him face-to-face very often – whatever issues they have are completely independent of his relationship with his children. . »

Kim’s rep has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Kanye threatened to take legal action against Kim to gain more control over their four children amid a feud.

The Flashing Lights singer hit out at the Kardashian family member on Instagram in a series of new posts.

On Thursday night, Kanye took to Instagram to attack his ex-wife in repeated posts, many of which focused on the expensive private school his children attend.

His most recent post threatened to involve the courts, with the rapper writing, “I had gone crazy before I stopped going crazy. It’s not in Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. »

He continued, “I’m not the crazy guy here. Let’s go !

“I won’t stop until I have a say in my children, no matter what it takes legally. »

He captioned the post: “Come get me, I am a man of God.

“The father’s job is to be the bad guy sometimes. »

The rapper continued of Kanye’s outspoken critic Trevor Noah, “So Trevor Noah comes over and talks about my family so I can be the bad guy. »

He then took aim at Kim’s ex Pete Davidson in a separate post, writing, “Ask Pete how my kids’ tattoos are doing in the trauma unit. »

It’s unclear what sparked the social media outburst, which comes after several months of silence from the controversial figure.

‘CONTROL’

After sharing over 10 posts in less than an hour, some of which were deleted, Kanye didn’t stop there either.

He clarified the reason for his rant in another post.

“Today is about control,” he wrote.

“MY CHILDREN YZY ADI YZY GAP It’s on these 3 issues. »

Rapper Donda continued, “At the same time because it’s the same [mentality] which makes these people feel like they can get away with it. »

Kanye has been on the attack for most of the day, taking aim at Kim, his mother Kris Jenner, Hulu and more.

CALL THEM

At one point, the fashion mogul appeared to be trying to recruit other Kardashian exes.

Kanye posted a screenshot showing the names of Tristan, Travis and Scott.

He was presumably referring to the Kardashian women’s baby daddies — Tristan Thompson, who shares two kids with Khloe, Travis Scott, who shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick, who shares three kids with Kourtney.

The caption read: “These bros, I’m the only one I’ve ever seen stand up to Kris, but come fight me, I love the pain. »

The quirky post comes just hours after Kanye revealed he had a ‘porn addiction’.

In a long rant, he began cryptically: “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do it.”

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. »

He shockingly admitted, “I deal with addiction, Instagram promotes it. »

The caption was posted alongside an image of an unknown young woman.

“I won’t let that happen to Northy and Chicago,” the Yeezy creator continued, referring to the nine- and four-year-old daughters he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye posted a barrage of memes and sounds, some now deleted, on September 1.

KIM TERVENTION

After a night of ranting, Kanye continued to post and share a text message from an anonymous sender.

But given the context of the message, it’s likely to be from Kim.

The text read: “From my mother – PLEASE. Please tell him to stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 and I don’t always feel well and it stresses me out endlessly.

Kanye replied, “You won’t have a say in my black kids and where they go to school.

“They won’t do Playboys and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here. »