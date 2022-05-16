Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has officially named its cover models for 2022.

On Monday, the magazine announced that Kim Kardashian, along with Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, had been cast in this year’s issue. Their other coveted cover girls include Ciara and Yumi Nu.

“The journey we’ve been on — to break out of the mold the world has put us in — may seem familiar,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said in a statement. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. Of course, Kim, who is no stranger to the judgment of the world, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise.”

While Kardashian, 41, has appeared on countless magazine covers, this is her first SI Swimsuit appearance. The mother-of-four wrote a letter to her younger self about the personal growth she’s been experiencing.

“It’s easy to say just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will make you realize that it’s not about you anymore,” she wrote, quoted by People magazine. “It’s about family. It’s about helping others. For years you’ll be showing off… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to realize that the way to get your story out there – the real story, the truth – is not by engaging but doing.”

“But know this. When you get here in May 2022, you’re not going to be happy,” the reality star shared. “You’re always going to look for that next ‘it’… And when you find it, you’re going to do it – we’re going to do it – like we always do: to the fullest.”

Maye, 74, began her modeling career over 50 years ago. She became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesperson at 69. More recently, the Canadian-South African star penned a memoir in which she detailed the upbringing of three children titled “A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Life of Adventure, Beauty and Success”.

“At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her,” Day said.

Ciara, a mom of three, has made her mark as an artist over the years. The 36-year-old has sold over 23 million records worldwide. In 2014, she and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, founded the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to fight poverty through education and youth empowerment.

Nu, a Japanese and Dutch artist, made her SI Swim debut in 2021.

“In her first year in the spotlight, Yumi discovers who she is and takes responsibility for what she stands for,” Day said.

Nu also made history in 2021 by being the magazine’s first Asian curve model.

“I’m so honored to be part of the SI Swim family and represent my curvy Asian daughters,” the star told People magazine at the time.

“The fact that SI Swimsuit has the platform they have and they choose to focus their power on inclusivity means a lot to me,” Nu explained. “Women of all ages, sizes and colors are represented, and this was one of the first major publications to do so. I can see their hearts are genuine in making the world a more diverse place. It’s amazing to see this ripple effect on the industry and mainstream media.”

The original swimsuit issue was released in 1964. It was a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years, the issue has tried to keep it fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-size models, never-before-seen photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models, and the addition of pro athletes. and celebrities in relationships.

This year’s issue will feature 28 women, including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, newcomer Duckie Thot, former cover girl Camille Kostek, as well as 2021 Rookie of the Year Katrina Scott, who was photographed when she was six and a half months pregnant. . Kate Bock will also mark a decade of appearances in this year’s issue.

The magazine hits newsstands May 19.

