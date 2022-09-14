Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Bella Hadid and more: the best looks from Beyoncé’s Roller Disco party

Celebrities get glittery for a Roller Disco night! The renowned and iconic singer, Beyoncé, celebrated her 41st birthday on September 4. However, the real celebration took place last Saturday, September 10, where a large number of well-known artists, influencers and actors attended the roller disco party arranged by the singer. With looks full of shiny stones and eighties accessories, we will reveal who were the celebrities with the best outfits of the night

Best Looks From Beyoncé’s Roller Disco Party

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has managed to become an icon of style and risky designs, so for Beyoncé’s birthday she did not hesitate to wear a great look. The businesswoman wore a jumpsuit designed by Balenciaga, which was full of red and black sequins that created an animal print pattern throughout the suit. In addition, she accompanied the look with long hair with a lot of volume and makeup that highlighted her long eyelashes created by Ariel Tejada.

2. Megan Fox

Megan Fox knew how to wear a look that complied with the Roller Disco theme, since she wore a two-piece suit completely covered in glitter. The upper area, which looked like an intimate garment, was adorned with crystals that achieved a disco ball effect, which she accompanied with shorts and shiny heels with stockings that covered a large part of her legs. But that is not all! For a total look full of shine, professional makeup artist Jenna Kristina applied highlighters and sparkling stones to the actress’s eye area.

3.- Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is not far behind! Megan Fox and the rapper have managed to become one of the most stylish couples today, as they always manage to stand out with their outfits on any occasion. Machine Gun wore a striking outfit consisting of a sheer shirt with shimmering highlights, iridescent pants, and a leather jacket that was half pink and half white. Without losing his own style, the rap star achieved a very disco look.

4. Ciara

The singer Ciara probably wore the most thematic look of the night, So he posed with a red sequin pantsa body with the image of the King of Pop and the most surprising Roller skates! Ciara fully understood what Benyoncé had planned for the night and wore a totally 80s look.

5.- Offset

Speaking of the King of Pop… A look completely inspired by Michael Jackson! Rapper Offset attended Beyoncé’s big party with a jacket with shoulder pads with golden pendants and full of sequins, along with black pants and a white button-down shirt. Also, to really make it into a King of Pop-inspired look, he wore a single glove and stockings filled with shiny stones. Do you think this would have been a look that Jackson would wear?

6.- Bella Hadid

The elegance, sensuality and stylized figure of Bella Hadid makes her stand out on any occasion and Beyoncé’s birthday was no exception. The model put the sparkles aside and He chose to wear a Saint Laurent suit, which had a strapless design with openings in the area of ​​​​his abdomen and part of the same fabric that covered his neck. Hadid accessorized her look with a high ponytail and two long braids.

7.- Khloé Kardashian

Kim was not the only celebrity of the Kardashian clan who managed to position herself among the best looks of the night, as her sister Khloé also wore a suit full of Roller Disco style. The celebrity wore a two-piece design created by Celia Kritharioti, full of shiny fabric and transparent areas. The highlight of her look, however, was her 80s-style high-volume hair and sparkly studded boots.

You’re probably wondering if the party was Beyoncé’s Why doesn’t it appear among the best looks? Well, apparently the celebrity made sure that her look did not appear in the account of any other artist, nor was it watered by the media. So that, we will probably have to wait for his own publication on his official account.

