Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox & More Stars at Beyoncé’s Disco-Themed 41st Birthday: Photos

Beyonce He showed that he knows how to throw a party when he did it to celebrate his 41st birthday, which was September 4, on Saturday night. The singer joined a plethora of superstars at the disco bash, which took place at a private mansion in Bel Air, CA, and they dressed in all sorts of fun costumes and outfits that shone like a mirror ball. Kim Kardashian, Megan foxY Adelewere just a few of the many familiar faces that showed up to have fun and based on the epic photos, it looked like everyone was having a blast!

Kim wore a shiny dark red long-sleeved catsuit with black stripes. She had matching boots attached and she had her long blonde hair down and parted down the middle. She also had sunglasses and flattering makeup that matched her outfit perfectly.

Megan, who attended the party with her fiancé kelly machine gun, wore a tan, black and white patterned leather jacket and white knee socks. She wore her hair down and adorned with dangling earrings. MZG had on his own white fur-style coat, bright blue pants, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Adele wore a long-sleeved black suit with a plunging front and her hair was loose and curly. She added earrings and necklaces and flaunted long fingernails. Her boyfriend rich paul he joined her and was wearing a black jacket, pants and sunglasses.

Other celebrities who dazzled in their outfits included khloe kardashian, who wore a long-sleeved sheer silver crop top and matching mini skirt and matching boots. Your ex Tristan Thompson he was seen entering and was wearing a black and yellow patterned blouse and shiny black pants and boots. Beyonce’s husband Jay Zshe also made an on-camera appearance wearing a silky maroon blazer over a black top and matching silky maroon pants. bella hadid appeared in a bikini top and black pants, and Beyonce’s ex child of destiny group member Kelly Rowland sparkled in a fringed silver crop top and matching skirt.

