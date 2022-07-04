Kim Kardashian melts hearts with this photo of her daughters!

Yesterday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian cracked her followers by revealing a rare snapshot of her daughters North and Chicago. We love !

It’s no secret, Kim Kardashian is a real mom chicken. This Sunday, July 3, 2022, the star shared an adorable photo of North and Chicago asleep on the Web. Without surprise, the snapshot of his daughters has also made the buzz. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is fulfilled on all levels

In her own way, Kim Kardashian has revolutionized the world of reality TV. After the sextape scandal, Kris Jenner has also decided to take everything in hand!

Very quickly, the momager has been in contact with countless producers to honor his family in a show. Thus, the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was born.

For several seasons, Kim Kardashian and her illustrious family have entertained the viewers because of their privacy. On screen, nothing was hidden.

Imagine the amazement of their fans when the influencer announced the end of the program in 2022. But Kim Kardashian and her loved ones decided to hit hard with “The Kardashians”.

Once again facing the camera, the businesswoman reveals herself like never before. For this first season, she has also agreed to discuss her separation from Kanye West.

A few months ago, the lovebirds were at war on social networks. But since thene water flowed under the bridges. Phew!

Their absolute priority remains the well-being of their 4 children. This Sunday, July 3, 2022, Kim Kardashian has also made the buzz by sharing an adorable snapshot of his two daughters. The proof in pictures!

North and Chicago steal the show

As you can see, North and Chicago fell asleep against each other. A magical moment that Kim Kardashian very quickly hastened to immortalize.

“I woke up this morning to see my daughters asleep in my bed like that! Nothing better ! », captioned Kourtney’s sister under her post. In the thread of comments, many Internet users reacted.

“They are both so beautiful”, “I love it”, “Best moment of the day these special moments with our children, can we read under his post. Kim Kardashian is used to her offspring unleashing passions.

For the magazine “Parents”, Kim Kardashian made incredible confessions about her merry troop. ” When my kids want something, usually candy, they give me this look that goes right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want,” confessed the star.

And that’s not all ! Kim Kardashian also refuses to raise her voice over them. “I am naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I’m not stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a super power when you have three kids five and under running around (…)”, she clarified.

Latest news, Pete Davidson, the new Kim Kardashian would have already met his 4 children. And everything would have gone very well!