Kim Kardashian, Met Gala photo helps solve the mystery of a stolen sarcophagus

It looks like a spy movie but it is pure reality: Kim Kardashian, or rather a photo of her, helped to reconstruct the theft of an ancient sarcophagus. This is a shot of 2018 at the Met Gala signed by Landon Nordeman for the New York Times: Kim wears a gold Versace dress and poses near a sarcophagus of the same shade. This photo was the key to solving the mystery of the mummy, which had been stolen from Egypt and then ended up at the Metropolitan Museum after various adventures: no one knew where it really came from.

The story was unveiled on the “Art Bust: Scandalous Stories of the Art World” podcast and then picked up by the NYT which reveals how the artifact was stolen in 2011 by Minya and then arrived in Europe through fake export documents processed in Germany. The turning point came when the thief, in revenge for non-payment, saw the sarcophagus in the photo and made an anonymous report arrived on the desk Matthew Bogdanos, assistant district attorney in Manhattan. At that point, the coffin, which was sold to the Met by French antiques dealers for $ 4 million, was returned to the Egyptian authorities and sanctions were imposed on the protagonists of the antiquities trade. Justice done, thanks – also – to an unwitting Kim Kardashian.