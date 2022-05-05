Kim Kardashian (Met Gala): this drastic and express diet to get into her dress

This Monday, May 2, the famous MET Gala was organized at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Bringing together the biggest celebrities, this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour”. To satisfy this theme, Kim Kardashian had chosen to wear one of the most legendary dresses in the history of fashion: that of actress Marilyn Monroe worn during the very sensual “Happy Birthday Mr. President” sung and broadcast on television on the occasion of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s birthday.

A drastic diet

To wear this dress with 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by French designer Jean-Louis Berthault, Kim Kardashian had to come up against a difficulty: her measurements and that of the late actress are very different. So to be able to pose with it, Kim Kardashian imposed a very strict diet. On the red carpet steps she told Vogue magazine, “When they came to bring me the dress to try on before the MET, it didn’t fit me. I told them give me three weeks to get in, they didn’t think I was really going to do it but I managed to lose 7 pounds and here I am with now”.

To lose so many pounds in such a short time, the candidate explained not having taken a single gram of sugar for three weeks. If the approach surprises her, she wanted to reassure by explaining “I will be able to catch up by eating lots of pizza right after the ceremony”. Yet the approach of such a drastic regime worries. Indeed, as explained by the star, this rapid weight loss represented a “challenge” that she achieved thanks to the ingestion of tomatoes as one and only food for three weeks.

To ensure the proper functioning of our body, a varied and balanced diet and very important. Setting up this kind of express diets can be very dangerous if she is not supervised by a doctor. It can in fact lead to eating disorders or a body dysmorphia. To lose weight, a sporting activity and a varied diet are the keys to success. Maintaining a healthy rhythm will indeed avoid the yo-yo effect and personal depreciation. Avoiding eating carbohydrates for several weeks will indeed harm our body, which needs it to function properly. The advertising of this type of scheme is therefore not not a role model and can lead to very serious problems.

A precious dress difficult to wear

To avoiddamage the fabric of the dress, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum had banned the reality TV contestant from using any types of oils or creams to make her slide. Similarly, Kim Kardashian was only allowed to wear the dress on the steps of the red carpet in order to pose for photographers but was forced to wear it. withdraw immediately returned to the museum grounds.

She then spoke before the MET to explain: “I have enormous respect for this dress and what it represents for American history. I would never sit with it or eat with it because I would not want to not ruin it, I wouldn’t even wear the body makeup I usually wear.”

Likewise, if the star refused to take off her fur coat in front of the photographers, it is in reality because after all her efforts, even having lost 7 kilos, Kim Kardashian did not failed to fit in completely. As shown via an Instagram video post from the museum in custody of the dress, the only way Kim Kardashian could wear the dress without revealing that it didn’t close was to wear it over a jacket that hid her trickery.