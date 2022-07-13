Kim Kardashian mom a fifth time? Pete Davidson is waiting for that!

Kim Kardashian is one of those stars at the head of a large family. With his ex Kanye West, they had four children. North, born in 2013 and with whom she recently made a very noticeable appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Saint in 2015, Chicago in 2018 and Psalm in 2019. And according to the latest revelations from her companion, Pete Davidson, it could be let Kim K enlarge his tribe.

“I’m definitely a family guy. What I would love most of all, and haven’t realized yet, is to have a kid.”said the 28-year-old comedian in an excerpt from his interview with Kevin Hart that aired last Tuesday. “This is my dream“he added.

May Kim Kardashian be ready then! “I’m so excited for this chapter, it’s kind of what I’m preparing for now. I’m trying to be a good guy and develop and improve so that when it happens it’ll be easier “, he then launched.

For the influencer, it could do a lot. Lately, she felt overwhelmed by her role as a mother while her son Saint was embedded in full live and poured out his hatred live. But Kris Jenner’s daughter also fears one thing now that her children have grown up: that they will make discoveries about her past. In one of the episodes of “The Kardashians” broadcast on Disney +, Kim Kardashian appeared in tears in front of her son Saint. The latter had seen on an online game a photo of his mother linked to a compromising message…

“There was a shot of me crying, and then I watched. And there was something very inappropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape’ written on it. Apparently, those are never-released footage of my old sex tape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This sh*t is so embarrassing and I have to deal with it. […] If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed.”she protested.

Antoine FM

