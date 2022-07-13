There’s love in the air between Kim Kardashian and pete davidson. Already the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the reality star may well be expanding her tribe. Indeed, her boyfriend Pete Davidson makes revelations.

Kim Kardashian, mom for the fifth time?

If the young couple is talked about a lot, it’s because they seem happier than ever. This Monday, July 11, Kim K shared several intimate photos of her and Pete on her instagram. A publication that reminds us of the many posts of its big sister Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker. But what has panicked the web in recent hours is the statement made by Pete during an interview with Kevin Hart: “I’m definitely a family guy. What I would like above all, and which I have not yet realized, is to have a child”. He even launches: ” This is my dream “.

We therefore hope that the businesswoman is ready! “I’m so excited for this chapter, it’s kind of what I’m preparing for now. I try to be a good guy, to develop and improve myself so that when it happens, it will be easier”, adds the 28-year-old comedian. One thing is certain, the news does not leave millions of fans indifferent!

