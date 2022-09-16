Kim Kardashian more present for her children than her ex Kanye West!

In a recent interview, Kanye West admitted that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian was much more present for his children than him!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been separated for several months now. Despite everything, they continue to have contacts. The rapper also had that he was less present for his children than his ex-wife.

“She is always there 80% of the time”

In an interview given to the “Alo Mind Full” podcast on Thursday, September 15, Kanye West made some confidences. He spoke about the how he raises his children with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper explained: “Even to this day, I will always give advice to Kim. And this, on things that could help. Because it will go to the children” . He also confessed that Kim Kardashian took care of the children more than he did.

Kanye West pointed out: “She is always there 80% of the time, [pour] raise the children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to project my version of what people would project onto my experience” .

Last February, the reality TV candidate had made things clear with her ex-husband on Instagram. As a reminder, he had reproached her for leaving their big daughter,

Kim Kardashian then spoke after the rapper’s attacks. She explained: “As a parent who is the primary provider and caring for our children, I’m doing my best to protect our daughter” .

Before adding: “While allowing her on the medium she wants. And this, under the supervision of an adult. Because it brings him happiness.” .

Concerns between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian also added: “Divorce is hard enough for our children. Kanye is obsessed with trying to control. And manipulate our situation in ways very negative and public” .

Kim Kardashian then explained: “It only causes more pain for everyone” . She also pointed out: “I want to handle all matters concerning our children in private” .

Before confessing: “And I hope he can finally answer the 3rd lawyer he had last year. And this, to solve any problem amicably” . In season 1 of The Kardashians, the pretty brunette had released other information.

Kim Kardashian said: “We always tiptoe into other people’s situations. Because we don’t want to get involved” .

She also admitted: “And I respect the fact that no one came to see me during my marriage. And said to me: ‘How are you? I appreciate that. But sometimes I look back. And I’m like, ‘When are we going to intervene?’ » .

A source also told US Weekly that Kim Kardashian had experienced difficult things in her relationship. “Things that happened behind closed stores. And in private conversations” .

Finally, the source swung: “Even some of his closest friends don’t know. Kim will share the truth. And will talk more about his past. And this, once it is ready » .

It remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian will dare to free herself one day. Case to follow!