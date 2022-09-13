Kim Kardashian, more stylish celebrities are present

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for We Weeklyis elegant! New York Fashion Week is back and your favorite celebrities showed up in style.

After just over two years of curtailed events due to COVID-19, fashion’s biggest names have returned to the Big Apple, filling the schedule with back-to-back shows that are still huge. The celebration brought together everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kate Mossat Sarah Jessica Parker, Maude Apatow and more.

Serena Williams surprised fans when she opened the Vogue World parade on Monday, September 12. The tennis champion, 40, stunned in a Balenciaga metallic dress, which featured a floor-length cape. Making the moment even more iconic, four “ball girls” dressed in tennis outfits followed Williams. The athlete’s appearance came after she played the last match of her career at the US Open on September 3. (She announced her intention to retire in August.)

For its inaugural presentation, Vogue Runway showcased looks from the Fall 2022 collections, including Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach and Michael Kors.

Kardashian, 41, attended the Fendi Spring 2023 show on Friday, September 9, stepping out with her close friend La La Anthony. For the preview, which marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian brand’s Baguette bag, the Self-centered the author sizzled in an iridescent dress and glittery block heels. Anthony, also 41, stunned in a strappy dress from the fashion house, which she paired with a fuzzy coat and baggy Fendi boots.

Parker, 57, was also present – ​​after all, the Wand was made famous thanks to her sex and the city character, Carrie Bradshaw. The Ohio native looked timeless in a patterned button-down paired with a silk skirt and velvet pumps. The show, presented by Kim Jonesalso presented two surprises: a collaboration with Marc Jacobs and an appearance by Linda Evangelist. The 57-year-old model, who revealed she suffered a CoolSculpting accident, returned to the runway for the first time in around 15 years to close out the show.

“I thought, ‘Let’s do the show here [in New York]and add some curve balls like we always do,” Jones said, per Vogue.

Elsewhere during NYFW was a rainy but star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show. The brand didn’t let the downpours stop the party on Sunday, September 11. The brand took over the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, offering an unforgettable fashion evening in collaboration with Richard Quinn. As models – including Julia Fox — strutted around in classic sweaters and flannel-trimmed puffer jackets, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerMoss, 48, and Shawn Mendes watched from the front row. The “Mercy” musician then closed the show with a performance.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best celebrity moments from New York Fashion Week: