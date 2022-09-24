Kim Kardashian Names Actress Who She Says Has ‘The Most Beautiful Boobs Ever’

Kim Kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show by Olivier Rousteing in Paris, July 6, 2023. Nasser Berzane/ABACA

To promote the new campaign of her underwear brand, Skims, Kim Kardashian called on several personalities, including the one who would wear the most beautiful chest according to her.

Small, big, firm, droopy, natural or reshaped: Kim Kardashian highlights all breasts in the new advertising campaign for her underwear brand, Skims. Among the 50 ambassadors selected to promote its new bras include actresses Brooke Shields, Indya Moore and Juliette Lewis, and singers Cassie and Becky G. fast food waitresses, like mechanics or CEOs.

On Instagram, where she shared the first pictures of this promotional photoshoot, the star of the reality TV show The Kardashians complimented one of his muses. According to her, American actress and comedian Chelsea Handler, 47, has the “most beautiful breasts of all time” (“best boobs ever», in English), as reported by the DailyMail .

“The power of showing your breasts”

For her part, the main interested party did not fail to share her pride in embodying this range which “celebrates all bodies and individuality”. “More women should have the power to show their boobs, and I loved being part of this campaign to celebrate that!” wrote Chelsea Handler in the caption of a post posted on her official Instagram account, where she appears sporting different models of Skims bras.

Her chest, Chelsea Handler assumes it as it is and is not afraid to reveal it. In 2015, when the American magazine Us Weekly hinted that the 40-something had undergone a breast lift in 2015, she was quick to deny the claims on Twitter with humor: “Uh… there were a lot of men who touched my breasts, but none of them has ever been a doctor,” she wrote on the social network in response to these allegations.

In the process, the television host had also shared a photo of her “topless”, lying on the ground, to put an end to the rumors: “Here, idiots. A totally sober portrait for proof,” she added in the accompanying text.