Kim Kardashian, new life as a single and billionaire

Kim Kardashian celebrated the news of the new title of billionaire awarded to her by Forbes with yet another super luxury holiday with her 4 children. Ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she made her separation official in February, now seems to be a distant memory. The heiress entered at 2,674 place on forbes’ list of billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion (ex-husband Kanye is instead at 1750, with an empire of about $ 1.8 billion). For sure the 4 children North, seven years old, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Salmo, one, will never have to spend their camping holidays. And in fact Kim, who from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, has undertaken with the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan an endless series of weekend trips and exotic luxury holidays without ever minding expenses, also this time he posted on his Instagram account shots of yet another escape to paradise, complete with a space physique on display, wrapped in a fashionable bikini (of an Australian brand of which she is the testimonial), hugging her girls and showing off smiles with a thousand teeth. “This is bliss”, she writes radiantly. Whether he is referring to his degree as a billionaire or a neo-single, it is not known. Probably both…

