News

Kim Kardashian, new life as a single and billionaire

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

April 9, 2021

Kim Kardashian celebrated the news of the new title of billionaire awarded to her by Forbes with yet another super luxury holiday with her 4 children. Ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she made her separation official in February, now seems to be a distant memory. The heiress entered at 2,674 place on forbes’ list of billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion (ex-husband Kanye is instead at 1750, with an empire of about $ 1.8 billion). For sure the 4 children North, seven years old, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Salmo, one, will never have to spend their camping holidays. And in fact Kim, who from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, has undertaken with the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan an endless series of weekend trips and exotic luxury holidays without ever minding expenses, also this time he posted on his Instagram account shots of yet another escape to paradise, complete with a space physique on display, wrapped in a fashionable bikini (of an Australian brand of which she is the testimonial), hugging her girls and showing off smiles with a thousand teeth. “This is bliss”, she writes radiantly. Whether he is referring to his degree as a billionaire or a neo-single, it is not known. Probably both…

Advertisements

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : '1556073164668632', autoLogAppEvents : false, xfbml : true, version : 'v3.2' }); }; (function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

function track_share() { jQuery( "div[class="share"] a[class="facebook"]" ).each( function( i, el ) { $el = jQuery(el); $el.removeAttr("onclick"); $el.off("click"); $el.on({ click: function (event) { var url="https://dilei.it/vip/fotonotizia/kim-kardashian-miliardaria-vacanza-divorzio-kanye-west/1010433/"; if ( ( typeof url !== "undefined" ) && ( url !== "" ) ) { FB.ui({ method: 'share', href: url, }, function(response){ if ( ( typeof response !== "undefined" ) && ( typeof response.error_code === "undefined" ) ) { fbq('trackSingleCustom', '102794837340930', 'ShareFromCampaign'); window.IOL.IolCb.callProxyPage(); } } );

event.preventDefault(); } return false; } }); }); }

function defer_function(method) { if( ( typeof jQuery !== "undefined" ) && ( typeof FB !== "undefined" ) && ( typeof window.IOL.IolCb !== "undefined" ) ) { method(); } else { setTimeout(function() { defer_function(method); }, 100); } }

defer_function(track_share);

}

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

254
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
231
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
224
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
222
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
209
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
180
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
169
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
163
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
163
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
160
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top