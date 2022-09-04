Kim Kardashian: new revelations about the causes of her breakup with Pete Davidson

The announcement had the effect of a bomb: after a few months to marry, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated. A rupture which would have been initiated by the star of social networks, as a source has just revealed. Radar Online.

Their story did not even last a year. While they formed an iconic couple since October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently separated. A news that somewhat surprised their fans, as the two stars seemed to live in great love. The member of Saturday Night Live had even poured out his desire for paternity in the American media. “This is my dream. That’s kinda what I’m getting ready for now, I’m trying to be a good guy too and develop and get better, so when that happens it’ll just be easier,” he notably confided in an interview to Hart to Heart.

But what could have happened for the comedian and the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to separate so suddenly? According to E! NewsPete Davidson and Kim Kardashian did not arrive simply more to manage their relationship from a distance. “Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they have found that the dynamics of long distance and their schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship“, says the magazine. Indeed, the ex of Ariana Grande has been in Australia for several months for the filming of the film Wizardswhile Kylie and Kendall’s big sister remained in Los Angeles. But other reasons have just been put forward.

Kim Kardashian would have decided to break up

According to a source who confided in the columns of Radar Online, it is Kim Kardashian who would have chosen to put an end to this relationship. A decision she would have made when Pete Davidson allegedly proposed to hera new stage for which 41-year-old social media queen definitely wasn’t ready.

“Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed.”explains the source, before continuing: “He is devastated. Everyone warned him he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen“. While some are already talking about a flashback between the star of the Kardashian clan and her ex, rapper Kanye West, the latter would however have maintained very good relations with Pete Davidson.