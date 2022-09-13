Kim Kardashian: new revelations about the reasons for her breakup with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven’t been together for the past month. A friend of the comedian reveals that it was Pete Davidson himself who ended the relationship because of Kim’s “baggage”.

After a highly publicized romantic relationship which will have lasted 9 months, the young actor of Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson and the forties and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, end their romance. It’s always been implied that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was a mutual decision. But very recently, Johnny Potenza, a longtime friend of Pete Davidson, revealed that the 28-year-old comedian reportedly dumped Kim Kardashianreports The Sun in his article of September 8, 2022.

Johnny Potenza announces that Pete Davidson would “dumped Kim Kardashian because she had too much luggage“. the distance that separated them. But according to Johnny Potenza, the friend of the former SNL host, this separation has something to do with the rapperex-husband and father of the reality TV star’s children.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship ‘shocked everyone’

Johnny Potenza, a longtime friend of Pete Davidson, notably refers to Kanye West who did everything to attack the couple of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and especially his personal attacks against the comedian on social networks. “She is 20 years older, she has four children and she was married to Kanye West which always caused them problems“Potenza told The Sun. “Kanye was picking a fight and insulting him. For a man of his age, it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most people I know on Staten Island said it wouldn’t last“, he specified, before adding: “Everyone was shocked that he was dating Kim, who is a very classy lady. Pete has always lived like a normal guy his age.“