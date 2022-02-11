Kim Kardashian news, farewell to Kanye West

Nobody puts Kim Kardashian in a corner, let alone a hand Kanye West. After years of darkness, the sister of Kylie Jenner he decided to take his own life in hand again by putting himself in first place (together with his four sons of course) by becoming aware of some fundamental changes that it was necessary to make in one’s life. “For a long time I have done what made other people happy but in the last two years I have decided to make myself happy and this is really nice”he said Kardashian to Voguewho first spoke openly and honestly about the end of her marriage to Kanye and how she gradually came to the decision to put an end to a worn-out relationship that had oppressed her for too long.

“And while that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes us truly happy,” continued the founder of SKIMSwho filed for divorce from her husband Kanye “Ye” West in February 2021 after 10 years of relationship (including 7 of marriage). “I chose me, I think it’s right to choose yourself”continued Kim who today, at the age of 41, has decided to focus on her own needs and on what she most desires from life.

«My 40 years are about being ‘Team Me’. I will eat well. I will train. I will have more fun, spend more time with my children and the people who make me happy. I’ll put the phone down and un-follow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram, “continued Kim Kardashian.

Despite Kim is ready to change her life, the 41-year-old also understands the importance of continuing to collaborate successfully with her ex-husband West, with whom recently it seems that things are not going quite as well as in the past. «I always think: ‘What will happen next’? I’ve always had Kanye by my side who knew exactly what my next “era” of fashion would be, “said Kim Kardashian who today, even though she is engaged to Pete Davidsonseems not to be quite ready to live without Kanye, who has remained one of her greatest points of reference.

After all, the rapper of Donda he is the father of his 4 children and being such Kim has no intention of excluding him from the daily life of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whose lives need the presence of a father. “You may be hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of children you always have to say “Your dad is the best”», Concluded the sister of Kendall Jennerwhose words reveal a deep and sincere affection towards Kanye who, even today, can be said to be more than lucky to have had a respectful, polite and smart woman like Kim at his side.

