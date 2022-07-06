Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa walk the Balenciaga couture catwalk – Vogue

+



Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga fashion show (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Today in Paris, Demna Gvasalia unveiled her second couture collection for Balenciaga – and not only were there plenty of celebrities sitting in the front row, but also walking the runway. As viewers including Kris Jenner, Offset, North West, Alexa Demie and Tracee Ellis Ross watched, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn (from the reality show) Selling Sunset), Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell walked through Balenciaga’s historic halls wearing the house’s latest collection. The group was eclectic, a little unexpected, incredibly glamorous and, as always, purely Balenciaga.

It is not the first time that Balenciaga has delved into the world of celebrities for its shows. In spring 2022, the brand created a red carpet catwalk where, among models and familiar faces, celebrities like rapper Offset and actress Isabelle Huppert posed for paparazzi cameras and ended up in the brand’s lookbook. (This was also the occasion when Gvasalia aired his own version of an all-new episode of the simpsonsin which housewife Marge is transformed into ballroom beauty Balenciaga.)

Another time the runway felt like a reflection of today’s celebrity culture was the Vetements show in fall 2020, when Gvasalia was still in creative charge. On the runway, paraded a slew of deliciously random celebrity look-alikes – including doppelgangers from Naomi Campbell, Mike Tyson, Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg and Sharon Stone – a cast that would surely make you take a look twice.

Dua Lipa at the Balenciaga fashion show (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Of course, the cult of celebrity goes beyond the Balenciaga catwalk as well. They’ve had the likes of Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian in their campaigns, and even took the latter to the Met Gala. Balenciaga’s approach to harnessing the power of the stars is different from the more traditional methods of other houses that use famous faces to become ambassadors. Instead, the Gvasalia effect is more meta; a commentary on the celebrity cult itself.

Celebrity does not make Balenciaga, but the opposite – the brand shapes celebrities in its universe. Bieber may be dressed in Balenciaga’s everyday clothes, but no description, while Kardashian may arrive at the Met Gala in a head-to-toe black tailored jumpsuit that covers her instantly recognizable body, metamorphosing one of the most recognizable faces in the world. world on a tabula rasa dressed as Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

How about today? Balenciaga dressing all these celebrities for their show is yet another moment for the brand to prove that they really are the ones in charge. We’re seeing Gvasalia flex its muscles both in terms of design and in terms of celebrity influence – Balenciaga really is a pretty strong name.

Naomi Campbell at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Who else can have the brilliantly bizarre combination of TV’s most skilled villain, Quinn, an Oscar-winning actor like Kidman, and modeling royalty like Campbell on their show, while maintaining a sense of levity and ease? It seems that being inducted into the Balenciaga club is the ultimate fashion marker in our current fashion era, whether you’re a celebrity or not – and that’s priceless.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Check out more photos from the event:

