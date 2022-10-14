Kim Kardashian no longer wants to speak to Kanye West?

According to information from Page Six, Kim Kardashian would no longer speak to the father of her children, Kanye West.

Nothing is going well between the ex-spouses. Kim Kardashian would have even decided to completely cut ties with Kanye West. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer get along

Since their divorce at the beginning of the year, nothing is going well in Kim Kardashian. The ex-spouses kept arguingchaining low blows, skids, and settling scores in public.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have even come to the point of communicate only to discuss their four children. But even when it comes to them, they disagree.

For Kanye West, Kim Kardashian exposes too much their children on social networks. The rapper doesn’t like the names of his loved ones making tabloid headlines. And he made it known in one of his songs.

They also argued over the place of schooling of their children. Indeed, Kanye West wanted North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago to spend three days at their school in Los Angeles and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

For info, these two schools are 25 kilometers apart. Not easy for children. In short, co-parenting is not going well between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband.

To the extent that the social media star no longer wishes to speak to him. She would even go through a third party to share important information with the father of her children. MCE TV tells you more!

“They did not communicate once for several weeks”

According to information from the Page Six media, Kim Kardashian has completely cut ties with Kanye West. She no longer wishes to speak to him.

” They did not communicate once for several weeks, and all exchanges related to their organization vis-à-vis the children are done through their assistants”they then explained.

A source claimed that Kim would have some “more than enough of his conspiracy theorieshis aggressiveness and his hate-filled rhetoric”. And for good reason, in recent days, Kanye West has been at the heart many controversies.

Between his “White Lives Matters” T-Shirt and his very inappropriate comments on social networks, it’s no wonder Kim Kardashian no longer wants to be attached to it. It’s even rather logical.

Moreover, because of his shocking remarks, the artist even saw his social networks being deleted one by one. In short, it’s too much for his ex-wife and the mother of his children.

Whatever, Kim Kardashian would no longer want to have any contact with her ex-husband. Hoping that the children do not live too badly the war which divides their parents. One thing is certain, they have not finished surprising us!

