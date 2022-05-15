Kim Kardashian: North unveils her ultra-luxurious basketball!

On her way to her basketball game, North West picked up her best ball. And not just any, since it is very expensive! Kim Kardashian’s daughter already has good taste. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

North is growing very fast

Not a day goes by without Kim Kardashian be with his daughter. They share a beautiful fusional relationship as North grows.

And this, under the eyes of Kanye West, who ensures that his education is irreproachable. A few months ago, the rapper pushed a rant against his ex-wife who would let his daughter evolve a little too freely according to him.

He didn’t appreciate seeing his eldest on TikTok, singing a particular song. Especially since the little girl had a style that she didn’t like.

Subsequently, the little family explained themselves, and Ye now spends more time with North, even if he still clings to his loneliness.

If North West has the same passions as her mother, such as makeup, hairdressing, a taste for luxury and activities by the sea, know that her father also rubs off on her.

Indeed, the little girl is a big fan of rap. In fact, her mother shared a video of her rapping in the car. And that’s not all ! Like his father, North loves basketball. Needless to say, they look a lot alike!

Kim Kardashian: a balloon that makes people talk

This weekend, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were therefore seen going to a basketball game. For this, the little girl has chosen her best sports outfit: a long t-shirt, shorts, and a good pair of sneakers.

As for Kim Kardashian, she wore a platinum blonde wig and a very elegant pair of heels… But what Internet users have noticed is the little girl’s ball.

It is not just any object, since it is very expensive! Decked out in yellow and black, the ball is none other than a $250 Versace.

Yes yes, you hear well! This caused controversy on Twitter. Again, Kim Kardashian is accused of exposing her wealth.

This had already been reproached to him for his son Psalm. As a reminder, the three-year-old darling wore a $200,000 emerald chain. A birthday present which drew criticism on Twitter.

The star had therefore tried to justify herself on the set of Ellen Degeneres … in vain! His answer did not convince his fans. Let’s hope she doesn’t receive a wave of derogatory comments! Case to follow.