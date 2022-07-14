Kim Kardashian: North West and his friends invite themselves in his private jet!

To celebrate her daughter North’s 9th birthday, Kim Kardashian has done it big again! You will see, the star did not laugh.

9 years is something to celebrate! To celebrate her eldest daughter’s birthday, Kim Kardashian therefore heated the credit card. Not a little proud, the darling of Pete Davidson has also revealed some pictures on social networks. You will also understand why it has made some people envious… MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian: everyday mother hen

In recent months, Kim Kardashian’s private life has repeatedly made the A tabloids! And for good reason, her divorce from Kanye West left no one unmoved… Or almost!

It’s been a while since the two stars weren’t on the same wavelength. According to some tabloids, the rapper couldn’t bear to live in LA anymore!

And that’s not all ! He did not particularly carry in his heart certain relatives of Kim Kardashian. In the process, the daughter of Kris Jenner also quickly found love with Pete Davidson… And there is the drama!

The “Bound 2” singer struggled to come to terms with the news. Stung to the quick, he has also seized his social networks several times to tackle his ex-wife!

For a time, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-brother-in-law even accused her of wanting to prevent him from seeing his children. But one thing leading to another, Ye ended up being banned from Instagram.

Since then, water has flowed under the bridges. Kim Kardashian has always struggled to calm things down with the latter!

All she wants is for the co-parenting runs like clockwork. On June 15, 2022, their eldest daughter North celebrated her 9th birthday. To mark the occasion, the influencer has therefore put the small dishes in the big ones… The proof in pictures!

North makes internet users dream with his incredible birthday

For Kim Kardashian, family is sacred ! Nothing is too good for her 4 children… This Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Stormi’s aunt has also revealed some images of her birthday!

As you can see, the party was therefore called “Camp North”. The girl and her loved ones were able to have fun in a private jet with the company “Kim Air”.

Indeed, each seat had log-shaped pillows. Fake cobwebs have also been hung from the plane’s ceiling! Adventurer at heart, North has certainly loved the new theme of his “ birthday”.

And that’s not all. The main interested party and her relatives were also able to do countless activities in the great outdoors. Obviously, the good mood was at the rendezvous.

“OMG… Invite me next time”, “Too stylish… Well, I couldn’t do the same for my children, huh”, can we read on the Web. “I hope North enjoyed the day well. I love the idea”.

Kim Kardashian has always been very fusional with his offspring. Especially with his little North.

“We share a lot of our life on the show. I’m more protective of my daughter, that’s always been the dilemma, “Do we get her on the show? Or not ?’ » has also revealed the businesswoman for “Interview. “We have strict rules regarding children. In some seasons, they are not there at all.

And also to point out: “In others they make a few appearances, to show a little of their personality, but they are never at the heart of the stories. But there are also social networks, for which I have always been very open. When I’m on the street and people call North by name, this is where it gets weird for me. » We can imagine…