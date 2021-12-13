Kim Kardashian, North West daughter shows the house live on TikTok

Kim Kardashian’s eight-year-old daughter North West received a reprimand last Sunday after taking a live tour of their home without permission. It all went to TikTok.

Kardashian had opened a TikTok account just over two weeks ago and in that short time the reality star and the eldest of her four children have amassed more than 2.1 million followers that continue to grow. In recent years, the actress and influencer’s popularity has grown through social media, attracting tens of millions of followers on both Twitter and Instagram.

As of 2016, he appears to be one of the top ten most followed celebrities on Instagram. He then created a series of products linked to his name including, in 2014, a mobile game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”, a line of clothing and beauty products and in 2015 a photo book. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West also received significant media coverage; the couple got married in 2014 in Florence.

Time magazine, in 2015, included her in the list of the hundred most influential people in the world, while Vogue described her in 2016 as a “pop culture phenomenon”. It has also been called a “striking example of being famous for being famous”. With a total income of over $ 53 million, she was the highest-paid reality show character of 2015. Her net worth amounts to $ 900 million.

The dream home on TikTok

But back to the facts on Sunday: Kim was shocked when she found out that North had access to the video maker app to offer fans a tour of their luxurious Southern California home before showing Kim in bed. The first place the little girl wanders in the clip appears to be her bedroom, which features all-pink decor in stark contrast to the minimalist theme of the rest of the house. Display an ornament described as a “gingerbread thing” before jumping out to see another room.

While recounting his walk and chatting with other kids at home, including his brothers and sister, North announces “let’s go downstairs, we rented this Sing thing,” in reference to decorations all related to the new animated sequel Sing2.

As North descends the stairs, he asks his playmates to “say yes” if they want me to show the Sing 2 decorations that have been set up downstairs and in the courtyard of their mansion. And they also do a countdown, “3, 2 and 1”, before revealing the beginning of the furniture dedicated to Sing.

The boys then take turns showing the various cutouts and enlarged characters from the film, a musical comedy that premiered in Los Angeles on the same day as the TikTok and which will be released in cinemas across the country on December 22.

“So we still have some Sing 2 stuff,” he says, before a kid walks up to the camera and declares, “North is live.” After the house tour, North recorded a short 11-second clip in which he confessed to his mother that he was going live on TikTok.

“Mom, I’m live,” she says to her mother with mischievous laughter as she walks with the camera into a bedroom, apparently from the Kardashian who immediately replied, “No, stop everything, you know you’re not allowed.” Realizing he had crossed the line, North replied, “Okay bye” and closed the live feed, but not before Kim was heard saying, “Is he really going live?” to an unknown female voice that replies: “I don’t know.”

When it was shared on the Kardashian news page, the clip emphasized, “North is getting in trouble for going live. North went live on Tiktok and Kim was unaware of it. I hope Kim doesn’t mind because I’ve never seen her more sincere than this! I feel like we are seeing the Kardashians from a new lens and I think this incident will only have a positive impact on them. As long as North doesn’t reveal any family secrets. ‘