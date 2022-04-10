Kim Kardashian: North’s incredible evolution since birth!

She will be 9 years old next June: North West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter has grown up well. She grew up with her amazing family!

She is growing so fast! Born on June 15, 2013, North West has grown a lot. But she follows her mother, Kim Kardashian, in all her adventures… From her first steps to her almost 9 years old, she continues to amaze fans. MCETV tells you more!

A girl in an amazing family

Because the incredible Kardashian family has welcomed a small: North West. Daughter of Kanye West, she immediately saw the cameras pointed at her. But she was always able to count on her whole family to protect her. A nice family cocoon…

Thus, from the beginning, Kim Kardashian has dedicated her life to her daughter. We see it like this in all the photos., in all the parades: no question that the little one escapes the family destiny. Because the Kardashian family still has a standing to keep!

From an early age, North West so knows the photos, the paparazzi… But she can count on her family to surround her. Better still, the Kardashians take advantage of a jovial and funny little girl to make her a real member of the renowned family.

Lately, Kim Kardashian hasn’t even hesitated to ask North how she should dress. But the tender little one that fans discovered in 2013 begins to have character. She does not let her mother do anything!

Always more present in the moments shown by her mother on social networks, North West seems to be in great shape. Same the divorce of his parents doesn’t seem to affect her too much: she seems determined, like her mother.

Kim Kardashian: the incredible little North West

In eight years, the little girl has changed a lot. Like all children. But it has also changed status. Because she has seen a little one, two little ones, then three little ones take her place as the youngest… But she understands her role as big sister well.

Whether it’s Psalm, Chicago or Saint, North West knows how to take care of his siblings. And even though Kim Kardashian chose to continue his life with Pete Davidson, his big daughter does not forget her father. Quite the contrary.

Indeed, between his worries of divorce, and his bipolarity, Kanye West has lived through very hard times. We thus remember him, urinating on a Grammy Award whilehe dreamed of becoming president of the United States. His reputation paid the price…

Just like his couple. Because Kim Kardashian had a very bad experience of her husband’s presidential campaign. Feeling humiliated in public, she ended up leaving. The divorce consummated, North West finds himself between two homes. But not between two loves.

Because she continues to see her father. And him, despite the great tensions with his now ex-wife, continue to care for her, protect her, and spend time with her. The Kardashian family does not split, even in divorce.

As she turns 9 next June, North West continues to please fans. Determined, funny and already very fashionable, the little one is in the worthy line of the Kardashians!