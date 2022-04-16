Kim Kardashian not very nice with the children of Blac Chyna?

Blac Chyna accuses Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and others of hurting her children! We give you more details.

She wants to bring them to justice! Blac Chyna accuses Kim Kardashian and her mother of harming his children. MCE TV gives you more details.

A lawsuit for Kim Kardashian?

The story broke on Twitter. Blac Chyna accused Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her sisters for hurting her children. How ? By deciding to stop her show which had met with great success according to her.

You should know that in 2016, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were on the poster of a reality TV show. But it would have been arrested in January 2017. According to the young woman, Kim Kardashian, her mother and her sisters would be responsible.

On Twitter, the 33-year-old mother therefore announced that she was counting sue one of the oldest families influential in the world. “I plan to refocus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe and Kylie which begins in 13 days” she wrote on the social network.

She then explains the reasons for this lawsuit against the Kardashians. “When they killed off my #1 hit show in January 2017, it not only hurt me financially and emotionally, but also my beautiful children. » she explains, still on Twitter.

“I take them to court to defend my rights and be an example for my children” she continued. The young woman explains that it is a way for her to show her children “what is good and what is bad”.

According to his Twitter post, the trial should therefore begin in a few days. But who is Blac Chyna? And what risk Kim Kardashian and her family?

Who is Blac Chyna?

For the past few days, Blac Chyna has been the center of attention. But who is this young woman?

Kardashian family fans know that Blac Chyna is Rob Kardashian’s ex. The latter is none other than the little brother by Kim Kardashian.

As a couple in 2016, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are the parents of a little girl called Dream. This one was born a month before the breakup of the couple.

After starting out as a stripper, the young woman became a model and an entrepreneur. Very quickly, she even became a reality TV star, launched her make-up brand and then opened her beauty salon.

Their relationship did not last long. But enough to inspire a reality TV show, Rob and Chyna. However, there was a lot of tension between them and the two future parents even lived in separate houses.

Blac Chyna has moreover accused several family members by Kim Kardashian to have conspired to end on her reality show. The trial against the Kardashian family begins in a few days.

And the young woman is determined to bring out the truth. “I am so grateful that a jury is finally hearing what really happened behind closed doors. The lies that were told and the damage that was done. ” she wrote on Twitter.

“At the end of the trial, I will be able to tell King and Dream (his children) that I have done everything I can to right the wrong that has been done to me. » she concludes. Case to follow!