Kim Kardashian obsessed with Marilyn Monroe, bought another dress from the actress for the MET Gala

Kim Kardashian confirmed through social networks that wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe garment at the MET Gala 2022 was not enough for her and she purchased a second dress from the famous actress How to have it back up.

This is how he shared it on his Instagram account at the bottom of a photograph in which he looks a sparkly green gown that Monroe wore to the 1962 Golden Globes ceremony, while holding in his hand the trophy that received the star.

Kim Kardashian bought a second dress from

Marilyn Monroe

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of donning Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962.where it received the Henrietta Award for World Favorite Movie,” she captioned the post.

“In my quest to find the hand beaded Jean Louis gown I wore to the gala, I discovered that @Juliens_Auctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequin gown. Later in my investigation, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globes he received that night was none other than my florist @jeffleatham,” she added.

Kim Kardashian wore a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962

“I saw all of this as a sign of the way all the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Julien’s Auction and Jeff for helping make this keepsake possible,” she concluded.

On his way down the red carpet of the MET Gala, Kim Kardashian stole the looks with an amazing gold dress that Marylin Monroe wore, in 1962 during former President John F. Kennedy’s birthday party.

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2022

In order to use this iconic piece, the businesswoman had to lose an average of 7 kilos in three weekssomething that has earned him endless criticism on social networks for promoting extreme diets.

Kim Kardashian Fought Her Size To Wear Marilyn Monroe Dresses