Kim Kardashian offers Cindy Crawford’s villa in Malibu (Los Angeles)

The reality TV star is selling her Calacasas apartment

Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has had a busy year! In the past twelve months, the socialite and wealthy businesswoman first finalized her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Then, she got into a relationship with actor Pete Davidson, before breaking up with him. Now officially a billionaire, she helped the Afghan women’s football team escape the Taliban. And finally, she passed her law exam, California’s “baby bar”.

Between managing her successful brands, KKW Beauty and Skims, and raising her four children, Kim Kardashian has also made big moves in the real estate market. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, she has listed a Calabasas apartment, designed by architect and interior designer Vincent Van Duysen, for sale for $3.5 million. The apartment had also been the subject of a report in the program Keeping up with the Kardashians and once served as the office for its underwear line, Skims.

Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford’s villathe most expensive in Malibu

She also bought the share of the huge Calabasas mansion from her ex-husband, Kanye, where they lived with their children since 2014, for 23 million dollars. She then acquired an even more spectacular property with stunning ocean views in Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs for a whopping $70.4 million. This villa which previously belonged to model Cindy Crawford, who still lives next door, was sold by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and displayed at 99 million dollars a few months ago (read our article Cindy Crawford’s former villa is looking for a taker in Malibu) . Even at $70.4 million, it’s the most expensive home sold in Malibu this year, and the fourth most expensive in the state of California.

A grandiose villa: 650 m² on more than one hectare with view

This two-storey Mediterranean residence, with a red tiled roof, offers an area of ​​650 m² on a luxuriously landscaped 1.2 hectare plot. With a chic and airy plan, the ground floor offers a large room combining the living room, office, dining room and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors offer breathtaking views of the coastline and open onto a panoramic terrace with an open fireplace.

The large master suite is appointed with a fireplace and a sitting area, as well as two “spa” bathrooms and a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms all have their own bathroom, one of them having a private entrance and kitchen. A gym with vaulted ceilings and a media room complete the villa.

Outside, a spectacular pool and spa, a shelter with fireplace, tennis courts and numerous outdoor terraces provide entertainment and enjoy the exceptional sunsets for which Malibu is famous.

A private path leads to white-sand El Sol beach, accessible only to the handful of surrounding mansions that make up the neighborhood. Century-old trees, including palm trees, surround the house and provide a feeling of serenity surrounded by nature.

Nearby, there is the Malibu Riding and Tennis Club, but also the famous Paradise Cove Beach Cafe. The shops and restaurants of the Malibu Country Mart are only a fifteen minute drive along the coast.

Kim was born in Los Angeles and although she has lived in many villas over her 41 years, she has remained close to LA by living in Beverly Hills, Beverly Grove, Bel Air and Hidden Hills. Her new oceanfront home in Malibu will allow her to stay close to the many other celebrities who have homes in the area, including Lady Gaga, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cher. Finally, Kim’s new villa is about an hour’s drive from Beverly Hills and Bel Air.