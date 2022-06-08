Kim Kardashian Once Called This Epicuren 1 Moisturizer One of Her Favorites

CNET has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The thing with We is that we are always going to associate different types of skincare and beauty products with certain celebrities. A-list influence plays a big role in our shopping experience, so we’ll remember when someone like Kim Kardashian professes her love for a specific moisturizer, even when years have passed.

When it comes to body products, we completely trust Kardashian. She has access to almost every beauty product on the planet, so we know what she chooses to use will be out of this world. The reality TV star has been very open about her experience with psoriasis, so we know her favorite products will be ultra-gentle on skin. Her clear and glowy complexion proves it!

Get Epicuren Discovery Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer for just $46 at Amazon!

In 2017, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of her (mostly empty!) bottle of Epicuren’s Kukui Coconut After Bath and Bulgarian Rose Otto. “My 2 favorite products in the world!” she wrote, also tagging the brand. Luckily for all of us shoppers, the Body Moisturizer is still available to buy direct from Amazon Prime!

This is a full body moisturizer designed to be used daily after a bath or shower. It’s lightweight, but it weighs heavily on hydration. It contains exotic tropical oils blended with natural emollients to hydrate the skin, while leaving it smelling like a tropical paradise!

Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This vegan and cruelty-free body lotion is designed for all skin types. It comes from the brand’s Discovery line, “derived from decades of pharmaceutical enzyme research carried out on severely damaged skin, ranging from sun damage and burns to other environmental and toxic exposures” . Basically, it’s not just skincare at the surface level. There’s a reason it deserves praise from beauty icons like Kardashian!

So, how about trying some of that Epicuren hydrating magic? Chances are it will soon become one of your “world favorites” too!

Get Epicuren Discovery Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer for just $46 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

