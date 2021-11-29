News

Kim Kardashian opens a TikTok profile with her daughter North

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

But, as often happens, the mother almost took more pleasure than the daughter in publishing online content: two o’clock, in a period of only 12 hours – from the opening of the account @kimandnorth, which took place on Thanksgiving – have already posted 14 videos.
The first showed a “SPA” day in which Kim and North showed various body products from the line Kylie Skin, conceived by Kylie Jenner, before ending the movie with a “Couple selfie“.

Then, they did a nice overview of their Thanksgiving Day decorations. With background music, they filmed their garden among pumpkins, autumn leaves and colorful balloons. Finally, they have danced and sung in lipsync the hits of the moment.

Penelope inspired her cousin

Maybe hers were inspired by Kardashian’s granddaughter, Penelope, who opened the TikTok @pandkourt profile with her mom at the age of 9, Kourtney, Kim’s sister. Not to be outdone by his cousin, North convinced his mother to open a window on the most loved social network among the very young.

And here Kim Kardashian and the eldest daughter show clips of their life together, their relationship – which seems playful and friendly – and their interactions with the girl’s countless cousins.

Kim and North’s TikTok page (TikTok)

And in addition to spending time with her daughter on TikTok, the Kardashian has also been enjoying a new romance with the comedian for some time. Pete Davidson, which he began dating after broke up with North’s father, Kanye West, last January, after seven years of marriage. The rapper, however, said in a recent interview of wanting to win back his wife and reunite the family again. Will succeed in break through, again, in the heart of the ex?


Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic (ETC) at $ 33,000 in 2029?

September 28, 2021

Peacemaker, James Gunn alludes to the presence of a character from The Suicide Squad

August 31, 2021

El Salvador takes advantage of Bitcoin’s price correction and buys 150 BTC

September 21, 2021

Katy Perry, video Electric / With Pikachu back in time for 25 years of Pokémon

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button