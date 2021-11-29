Kim Kardashian opens a TikTok profile with her daughter North

But, as often happens, the mother almost took more pleasure than the daughter in publishing online content: two o’clock, in a period of only 12 hours – from the opening of the account @kimandnorth, which took place on Thanksgiving – have already posted 14 videos.

The first showed a “SPA” day in which Kim and North showed various body products from the line Kylie Skin, conceived by Kylie Jenner, before ending the movie with a “Couple selfie“.

Then, they did a nice overview of their Thanksgiving Day decorations. With background music, they filmed their garden among pumpkins, autumn leaves and colorful balloons. Finally, they have danced and sung in lipsync the hits of the moment.

Penelope inspired her cousin

Maybe hers were inspired by Kardashian’s granddaughter, Penelope, who opened the TikTok @pandkourt profile with her mom at the age of 9, Kourtney, Kim’s sister. Not to be outdone by his cousin, North convinced his mother to open a window on the most loved social network among the very young.

And here Kim Kardashian and the eldest daughter show clips of their life together, their relationship – which seems playful and friendly – and their interactions with the girl’s countless cousins.

And in addition to spending time with her daughter on TikTok, the Kardashian has also been enjoying a new romance with the comedian for some time. Pete Davidson, which he began dating after broke up with North’s father, Kanye West, last January, after seven years of marriage. The rapper, however, said in a recent interview of wanting to win back his wife and reunite the family again. Will succeed in break through, again, in the heart of the ex?