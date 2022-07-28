Kim Kardashian: origin, age, height, lawyer, Pete Davidson, Instagram… All you need to know

Closer offers you to know everything about Kim Kardashian! Origin, age, height, career as a lawyer, couple with Pete Davidson, success on Instagram… the reality TV star and businesswoman will no longer hold any secrets for you!

prominent personality, Kim Kardashian fascinates with its meteoric rise. Reality TV star, businesswoman, future lawyer, victim of revenge porn, wife several times, mother… the American celebrity has already lived several lives when she has just turned 40! In order to know everything about it, Closer offers you to discover all its secrets below…

Where is Kim Kardashian from?

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles. Her full name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. She is the daughter of Kristen Mary Houghton (better known today asKris Jenner) and Robert Kardashian. Kim is of Scottish and Dutch descent on her mother’s side and of Armenian descent on her father’s side. She has an older sister, Kourtneya younger sister, Khloeand a younger brother, Rob. Remarried after her divorce from Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner had with Bruce Jenner (from now on Caitlyn Jenner) two other daughters, kendall and Kylie Jenner, who are Kim Kardashian’s half-sisters.

How old is Kim Kardashian?

At the beginning of the 2000’s, Kim Kardashian stands out by being regularly photographed by the paparazzi who follow everywhereParis Hiltonfor which she works as an assistant. It was not until 2007 that she became famous when she published without her consent. his sextape with Ray J. This sudden notoriety allows her and her family to obtain the signing of a contract to film a reality TV show called Keeping up with the Kardashians, on the channel E!. Omnipresent in the media and having changed very little physically since being in the public eye, many wonder about the age of Kim Kardashian. Born October 21, 1980, the latter will then celebrate its 42nd birthday in 2022.

How tall is Kim Kardashian?

fashion icon, Kim Kardashian is always decked out in stunning clothes and on the cutting edge of style. Regularly perched on high heels, what is her real height? Naturally, Kim Kardashian is 1m59 tall.

Where is Kim Kardashian in her studies to become a lawyer?

In 2020, already an accomplished businesswoman, Kim Kardashian wants to deepen her knowledge and engage in the defense of causes that are dear to her. Involved in politics (she was invited several times to the White House to talk about the fight against certain inequalities), she decided to enroll in university, in law, with the aim of becoming a lawyer. On December 13, 2021, she announced great news on Instagram: after three failures, she finally managed to pass the “baby bar examIn her post, she explains: “In California, I study law in a course where you have to pass two bar exams. This was only the first but it’s very hard to get it. Well-known lawyers told me that it was almost impossible to achieve this and that this path was more complicated than the traditional one, but it was my only option. It feels so good to be here and to see that I am getting closer to achieving my goals.“According to statistics, only 20 to 25% of candidates have this exam. A first big step, therefore.

Kim Kardashian is in a relationship with Pete Davidson

In October 2021, Kim Kardashian is invited to host the cult show Saturday Night Live. Here, she also participates in sketches that scratch her image and that of her family. On the stage of the program, she shares some sequences with pete davidson (formerly in a relationship with Ariana Grande or Phoebe Dynevor), one of the comedians appearing weekly in entertainment. In a very funny sequence, they embody Aladdin and Jasmine and exchange a kiss… Shortly after, the main interested parties reveal maintain a romantic relationship. Kanye Westthe unstable ex-husband of Kim Kardashian with whom she had four children (North (2013), Saint (2015), Chicago (2018) and Psalm (2019)), is experiencing this idyll badly and posts on the social networks of derogatory comments and threats against Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian intervenes and manages more or less to calm her ex-husband, in the idea of ​​preserving good relations with him for the welfare of their offspring.

Kim Kardashian is an Instagram queen

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian fans can follow their idol by subscribing to his official profile @kimkardashian. At the end of July 2022, 326 million people in the world “follow” her 2.0 adventures. Via her account, she shares many shots, as glamorous as they are sexy. Kim Kardashian also posts photos to promote her brands. Finally, she also does not fail to invite her admirers to follow her daily life closely thanks to her regular posts in story or on her feed. Once a selfie queen, always a selfie queen!