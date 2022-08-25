Kim Kardashian ousts Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz!

For the purposes of filming the Gutsy report, Kim Kardashian dazzled Hillary Clinton during a legal quiz!

Kim Kardashian continues to impress his fans. During the filming of Gutsy, the businesswoman and Hillary Clinton participated to a legal quiz… And the ex of Kanye West has also had the merit of impressing everyone! MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian wants to move on

Nowadays, Kim Kardashian is one of the influencers most talents of his generation. After having rubbed shoulders with Paris Hilton, the star who experienced a scandal similar to that of the heiress. But she was able to bounce back thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians… Thank you Chris Jenner!

The momager has always watched over the interests of his offspring. In the process, Kim Kardashian also met Kanye West.

Thanks to him, she has clearly become an icon. The very closed world of fashion has also opened its doors to her, and the businesswoman has become the muse of countless couturiers! Like Olivier Rousteing.

“We have often presented Kanye West as the one who taught him everything. It’s more complicated than that. It’s even a little sexist. She’s not stupid at all. She teaches him a lot of things too, especially about business and the media.said Pauline Delassus for Elle.

With the rapper, Kim Kardashian will also have 4 children who constantly make her happy. But in 2020, the duo separates to everyone’s surprise.

Afterwards, Kourtney’s sister consoled herself in the arms of Pete Davidson. But after 9 months of love, the pretty brunette preferred to end their story. The cause ? The comedian was going a little too quickly.

The star wows Hillary Clinton

These last years, Kim Kardashian chained the projects. Of course she has developed its many brands!

At the same time, she also started studying law. Recently, True’s aunt also confronted Hillary Clinton, the former First Lady of the United States on this matter.

Everything went unfolded during a legal quiz. According to Kim Kardashian won hands down!

Obviously, the two women clashed for the purposes of filming Gutsy. This is a documentary series co-hosted by Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea.

Thus, the project served unveiled on Apple TV +. Before taking an interest in politics, Hillary Clinton was a brilliant lawyer.

Bill Clinton’s wife had also created her own firm. “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” she dropped in a sequence. To which Chelsea replied: “Kim studied more recently than you.”

Finally, Kim Kardashian scored 11 against 4 for Hillary Clinton. “We did not interview her about fashion or her private life,” Chelsea’s mother confessed to People. “We asked her about what she was doing to help people who were unjustly incarcerated get a second chance.”

And to conclude: “She is very aware that her fame can have a positive impact. And she also knows how she can have a negative effect (…). It is said !